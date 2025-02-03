Wolverhampton Wanderers could be set to add two players to their ranks in the final hours of the transfer window, in what has been a frantic end to proceedings in the west Midlands for the Premier League outfit - with GIVEMESPORT sources revealing that the club are 'expecting' to seek a double swoop on Monday evening.

GIVEMESPORT sources can reveal that there is an expectation that Wolves will bring a defender in before the deadline is up - and that could be centre-back Nasser Djiga, who is at Red Star Belgrade (Crvena Zvezda) at present.

There is a £10million fee involved for the 22-year-old, with a 10 percent sell-on clause in favour of the Serbian club - and having missed out on Kevin Danso after Tottenham Hotspur's late hijack on Saturday evening, Djiga will provide backup and numbers as Wolves aim to lead their way out of the relegation battle.

However, that may not be the only incoming at Molineux. There may also be the ability to land a midfielder as well, and the club are optimistic about bringing in a midfielder from Ligue 1 - with Stade Reims star Marshall Munetsi in their sights.

Sources have stated that Wolves are in advanced talks for his signature, and the club are confident enough in securing his services that they have scheduled a medical, in case talks get over the line in the final hours of the window.

The Zimbabwean star, 28, came through the ranks in South Africa, but moved to Reims in 2019 - and with 21 top-flight goals and 14 assists in that time, his steeliness could be just the tonic for Vitor Pereira.

