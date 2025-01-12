Wolverhampton Wanderers could look to make a move for Toulouse star Zakaria Aboukhlal in the coming weeks of the transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed - with the winger being touted as a cheap option from Ligue 1.

Aboukhlal has made 66 appearances in the French top-flight, which has resulted in 19 goals and seven assists - undoubtedly a strong tally for a right-winger. Wolves, by contrast, have had joy in their striking options in Jorgen Strand Larsen and Matheus Cunha this season, but with a lack of luck on the right-hand side, Vitor Pereira could look to improve that with a move for the Morocco international.

Sources: Wolves Could Make Zakaria Aboukhlal Move

The French top-flight has plenty of talent on the cheap

Wolves' scouting activity in France has been well documented by GIVEMESPORT sources, and this was primarily concerning defensive recruitments - with Molineux chiefs looking to shore up their back line in the hopes of staying in the Premier League.

Zakaria Aboukhlal's Ligue 1 statistics - Toulouse squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 6 1st Assists 2 =2nd Key Passes Per Game 0.5 =10th Shots Per Game 2.6 1st Dribbles Per Game 0.6 =4th Match rating 6.66 11th

However, sources also confirmed that the club have also kept their eyes on 'good value' attacking options, with the 'exceptional' Aboukhlal having impressed at Toulouse, and he is an option on their radar. He is a realistic target at a fee under £10million, and work is ongoing in the background to uncover further details over a potential bid for his services.

Wolves may also look to see how quickly a deal could take place, with just over three weeks until the window closes, but they do have Premier League games against Newcastle United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Aston Villa in that time - in which they could struggle to pick up points against top half teams.

Recruits are needed, and a potential deal for Aboukhlal is one where all parties will know fairly quickly if it will move positively or not. Wolves are on the lookout for attacking options, and with rumours lingering over Hwang Hee-Chan and Pablo Sarabia's potential exits, a deal for Aboukhlal could be in the offing before the window closes.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Zakaria Aboukhlal has three goals in 21 caps for Morocco.

The 24-year-old has been strong at Ligue 1 level. Having been in the youth setup at PSV Eindhoven and AZ Alkmaar, he only featured for the latter regularly from the start of the 2020/21 season before moving to Toulouse in 2022.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 12-01-25.

