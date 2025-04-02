Wolves star Joao Gomes has not been signed up to a new deal just to secure better value for a sale in the summer, sources have told GIVEMESPORT.

The Brazilian central midfielder penned a new long-term contract at Molineux to tie him to the club until 2030 with the option of an extra year in a surprise move this week, despite interest from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

Some suggested that the new deal was just a way of the club securing his value to get a bigger fee should he leave this summer, but sources understand that Wolves have every intention of making sure he still plays for the club in the 2025/26 season at least - if not beyond.

Wolves Plan to Keep Gomes

No release clause in new contract

GIVEMESPORT sources understand that Wolves hope during the next 12 months they will be able to convince him that the club is making progress and keep him even beyond next season.

In positive news for fans too, there is said to be no formal release clause in the new contract at Molineux - unlike Matheus Cunha.

The club are aware of his ambitions in the game, but at the moment they want him to see this period through with them - and the same applies to his Brazilian teammate and fellow Wolves midfield partner Andre.

The club are reiterating their belief that the duo must remain at the core of the side as they attempt to bounce back next season.

Manager Vitor Pereira came into the club in December with the club under serious threat of relegation, but victory over West Ham on Tuesday night means they are now 12 points above the relegation zone at the time of writing and look sure to be in the Premier League again next year.

Former captain Mario Lemina was also allowed to leave the club in the January transfer window, showing the Portuguese coach's faith in Gomes and Andre in the centre of midfield as the future.

Sources: Wolves Won't Sell Multiple Stars

Cunha and Ait-Nouri have interest