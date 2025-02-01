Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has been a key figure in the potential deal taking Marcus Rashford to Villa Park, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed - with the Spaniard personally calling the Manchester United forgotten man in a bid to force a deal over the line.

Rashford has had plenty of suitors in the past few weeks after it became apparent that the Red Devils would be willing to let their homegrown winger depart the club after failing to make his way into new manager Ruben Amorim's plans. However, with the transfer window ticking down, Villa have emerged as a genuine option for the England star - and sources state that Emery has played a vital role in a potential deal for the forward.

Sources: Unai Emery 'Key' in Villa Deal For Marcus Rashford

The Man Utd star could be offered an escape route from Old Trafford

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Emery was the key to the deal, having personally called Rashford over the past 24 hours - and the England winger then became open to a move shortly after.

Rashford's move to Villa is being viewed as 'likely', although there is work to be done for his services, and a buy option is being discussed by the two clubs. It's understood that the loan deal will see Villa pay a huge portion of his wage - which is thought to exceed £325,000-per-week - and significant bonuses are part of the discussions. This could prove to spark a deal to suit all parties.

Marcus Rashford's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 16 2nd Assists 4 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.4 =3rd Tackles Per Game 2.8 2nd Interceptions Per Game 1.5 1st Match rating 7.10 1st

United don't have any issues with loaning Rashford out to a fellow Premier League side, with the clubs currently separated by eight points in the top-flight table, and although Barcelona are a dream preference for the attacker, a deal taking him to Spain simply was not financially feasible.

Rashford Could Add Needed Power to Villa Attack

Jhon Duran's departure means a new incoming is needed

Rashford has yet to feature under Amorim since mid-December, only playing in two Europa League and four Premier League games in the first six games of his tenure. With other stars shining and United looking to bring in a forward of their own, game time is imperative for the 27-year-old.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford has 17 goals in 60 games for England.

As a result, Villa could be the side to end his Old Trafford nightmare, where he would feature alongside Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins in a star-studded attack in the west Midlands - filling in for Jhon Duran, who has left Villa for Al-Nassr.

Rashford was called 'world-class' by fellow teammate Rasmus Hojlund earlier this season, with the Dane heaping the praise on the attacker back in October of last year. He said to Tipsbladet, via SportWitness:

“I really like playing with him. He is a world class football player. I enjoy playing with a player like him. Yes, 100%. He’s a player I’ve looked up to, even though he’s only a few years older than me. He has done well since he came in as a 19-year-old and scored against Midtjylland. I think he has been a great player ever since, and it is of course great that we are teammates today.”

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 01-02-25.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.