Manchester United target Alphonso Davies wants a signing-on fee of around £10m if he is to move to Old Trafford, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

GIVEMESPORT confirmed this week that the Red Devils are keen on the Canada international - whose contract with Bayern Munich runs out next summer - although his wage demands of £240,000-a-week could prove to be a sticking point to any move.

In addition, Davies wants a huge £10m fee when he joins his next club, with the finances involved in such a deal potentially pricing INEOS out of a move for the lightning-quick 24-year-old.

That isn't the only obstacle to any deal for the 'world-class' star however, with Spanish giants Real Madrid still considered to be the frontrunners for Davies' signature, meaning a switch to Old Trafford currently appears unlikely.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alphonso Davies is so quick he's previously been described as the 'Usain Bolt of football'.

It's no surprise that United and incoming manager Ruben Amorim could be looking to strengthen on the left-hand side ahead of the 39-year-old implementing his trusted 3-4-3 system.

Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are two players in the squad who could fill that left wing-back role, but their fitness records would point to the fact that the Red Devils may need to bring in a new player for that position.

Erik ten Hag revealed in his final press conference before he was sacked by United that Shaw had suffered a setback in his recovery, with the England international not playing in a red shirt since February 18.

In his absence, summer signing Noussair Mazraoui, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof and Diogo Dalot are among the players who have filled in at left-back, but it remains to be seen if any of them could play on the left side in Amorim's 3-4-3 formation - the more natural potential wing-backs Mazraoui and Dalot are both right-footed.

Davies isn't the only left-sided player beingg linked with United, with GIVEMESPORT sources also revealing interest in Wolverhampton Wanderers' Rayan Ait-Nouri.

The Algeria international has made an impressive start ot the season despite the fact his club lie bottom of the Premier League standings, contributing three goals and two assists in 10 top flight outings.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 06-11-24.