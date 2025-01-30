Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka is open to joining West Ham United on loan before the transfer window, according to Harry Watkinson of TEAMtalk.

West Ham are yet to make a winter addition to their squad, though the window follows a busy summer for the Hammers that saw them spend heavily on their team. The club, now managed by Graham Potter, have spent most of January looking at potential striking options to sign.

Niclas Fullkrug, who signed for West Ham in the summer, has struggled for fitness since arriving. Michail Antonio will be out for the remainder of the season after suffering injuries in a road traffic accident, while captain Jarrod Bowen has missed the last few weeks of the campaign due to a fractured foot.

Such poor luck with injuries has left just Danny Ings as West Ham’s only senior striker. It would seem, however, that while a striker may be the priority, the Premier League side are looking to reinforce other positions.

Chukwuemeka open to West Ham loan

Blues midfielder needs minutes

According to TEAMtalk, Chukwuemeka is open to joining West Ham in the January transfer window after a tricky spell with Chelsea since his arrival. Separate reports had suggested that West Ham would be keen on signing the youngster on loan this month, but Chelsea are pointing to his £40m release clause.

Chukwuemeka, who has been described as 'phenomenal' by football content creator Antonio Mango, is in his third year as a Chelsea player, having joined the club from Aston Villa in 2022. An attacking midfielder, Chukwuemeka clearly has an immense amount of potential and at just 21 years old, has more than enough time to grow into that.

This season, however, the England youth international has found minutes hard to come by at Chelsea under new manager Enzo Maresca, who made clear at the beginning of the campaign that he would not be working with every member of Chelsea’s heavily-stocked roster.

Carney Chukwuemeka 24/25 Stats Competition Appearances Minutes Played Premier League 0 0' Conference League 4 116' Carabao Cup 1 14'

As such, there is a potential pathway for the likes of Chukwuemeka to depart the club before the February 3rd transfer deadline. Potter has utilised at least two attacking midfielders in each game he has managed for the Hammers so far, meaning Chukwuemeka would be able to play in his preferred position.

Chukwuemeka would be a smart signing for the Hammers, a young talent who simply needs first-team football in order to further develop his game. A loan would also mean there is less pressure on the club’s coffers, which were so heavily depleted in the summer.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 30/01/2025)