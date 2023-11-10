Highlights Kyler Murray is returning to action after a lengthy injury, and the Arizona Cardinals have been cautious in bringing him back, prioritizing his long-term health over short-term success.

The Cardinals' offense has struggled without Murray, ranking low in various statistical categories among all NFL teams in 2023.

There are concerns about how Murray will perform after his injury, including questions about his decision-making, mobility, and overall comfort level on the field. However, there is hope that he will bounce back like a resilient boxer. The ultimate goal is for him to remain healthy and regain his previous form.

When your name is Kyler Murray, you're almost pre-destined to hold one of two professions. Either a Learjet pilot or a professional athlete. The name is just that cool. Kyler Murray does not fly private jets, but he has certainly taken flight in the National Football League with the Arizona Cardinals.

But, even as slick as his name is, this bird is actually human, and his flight was grounded temporarily. Now, he is slated to return in Week 10 for the Cards when they take on the Atlanta Falcons. He's been out since the Week 14 of the 2022 season after tearing his ACL in a Monday Night Football game against the New England Patriots.

First off, this is a tough injury to come back from. Second, this is a QB who can toss the pigskin, or tuck and run with it. That dual-threat type of quarterback is a pretty rare commodity, and he has shown some brilliance doing both since he came into the league as the number one overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2019. But that running ability also means that he's more at risk of re-injuring the knee, which is why Arizona has been so cautious about bringing him back.

Caution and patience

Arizona has been cautious with Murray and his return from injury. They have done the smart thing, knowing that rushing him back for the sake of a couple of regular season wins isn't worth risking something more severe with their franchise signal caller. After all, the Cardinals sit in the cellar of the NFC West division at 1-8.

Making the assumption that they had brought Murray back earlier, and that they had won a couple of games more, they'd still only be tied for last in the division. So, this was the intelligent call for the star's long-term future. That's certainly not to say they couldn't have used him. The Cards offense has been beyond anemic. Where do they rank among all other NFL teams in 2023?

Stat Cardinals Stat Cardinals NFL Rank Total Yards/Game 289.7 26 Pass Yards/Game 162.7 31 Rush Yards/Game 127.0 8 Points/Game 16.8 28

Now is about the right time to get Murray back under center, to test his sea legs, to see what he can do. And yet, what will he be when he returns to action? He's been taking first-team reps, but that simply does not compare to the live action and intensity of a real NFL game.

From the mouth of Murray's head coach, Jonathan Gannon,

We got to be willing to understand that it might not look like Kyler. And I think he's got a good expectation of that. The coaches have a good expectation of that, but I know this: He's going to come out there and play his game and help us win.

Gannon, who's in his first year with the team, and in his first season as a head coach at this level, added,

If he's out on the field, we feel good about him being healthy enough to play. Every team in the NFL's banged up, and we'll put our best foot forward and get the right pieces in there and give ourselves a chance to win a game.

Rest or rust?

Now, comes the age-old question about any athlete, and especially a high-caliber one like Murray, after an injury: will he show rest or rust when he puts on the pads, walks onto the field, calls the play in the huddle, and takes his first snap in nearly a year? More questions abound regarding what fans can expect to see out of K1 this Sunday.

How comfortable will he feel when an edge rusher is bearing down on him? Will he make a snap decision to get the ball out of his hand and throw a costly pick? Will he run away from trouble and just step out of bounds for fear of another injury? How will he react when the team is facing a third and long, and he needs to run downfield for the first down?

Will he go all in, or will he slide early to avoid a big hit from a linebacker who's foaming at the mouth? Will every step, every cut, every scramble, be at the forefront of his mind? Will all of these questions take center stage in his mind, and prevent him from doing what he needs to do at the optimum level to guide the Cardinals to a win?

Kyler and the Cardinals crossing their fingers

For the organization, Murray's teammates, and the Arizona faithful, they'll be hoping boxing comes into play. That analogy might seem out of left field...as much as "out of left field" is. When he gets hit, or has to rely on instinct, he'll be like a boxer who gets hit after being knocked down brutally earlier in his career.

The hope is that he bounces right back up and responds with inner competitive fire before that 10 count. When it's all said and done, and the clock hits zeros against the Falcons in Week 10, a win would be great for Murray and the Cardinals. But, as mentioned, Arizona's record and standing in the NFC West are secondary on the priority list.

More important is that he isn't gun-shy or hesitant when action is required. Of course, above all else, the primary aspiration is that he remains healthy. It's never fun to watch an athlete become a shell of themselves. There have been some great moments in Kyler Murray's career in the early going. If he's right, we can expect to see many more of those tremendous occasions in the years to come.

