Highlights DeRozan is a consistent scorer, focusing on mid-range shots over threes.

His playmaking ability has improved, providing secondary playmaking for Sacramento.

DeRozan adds stability and can create quality possessions for the Kings' offense.

DeMar DeRozan did not have tons of playoff success in his tenure with the Chicago Bulls , but he was productive.

In DeRozan's three seasons with Chicago, he had 25.5 points, 5.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game, and he was doing what one would've anticipated he'd be doing in that time.

He's a bucket-getter, and has been for so long in the Association, dating back to his days with the Toronto Raptors first, and then San Antonio Spurs , too. With his three teams so far, he's been able to get things done, and next up, he should at a high level offensively, and do the same with his new team.

Along those lines, here are three things one should expect to see from DeRozan in his first season with the Sacramento Kings . He signed a three-year, $73.9 million deal with Sacramento in free agency, and even at 35, he should have plenty left in the tank for years ahead, based on how he's been playing at such a high level for his career and in his recent seasons.

1 DeRozan Gets Buckets in His Own Way

DeRozan doesn't do it like plenty of others do today, but he's a bucket

DeRozan is not going to be shooting a ton of three-pointers, like many of the game's top scorers today. He attempted only 2.8 three-pointers per outing in 2023-24, and 1.7 per game over the last five seasons.

That said, he'll have his share of baskets game-to-game. He had 25.5 points per contest in his three years with Chicago, and he'll be a key offensive player for Sacramento; DeRozan is a well-versed scorer.

It's not necessarily commonplace in this era, but DeRozan will still get his share of looks to go in the mid-range area, and that should hold true in 2024-25.

He gets to his go-to spots as a mid-range threat, where he'll convert pull-ups and pull-backs. His release point and change-of-pace typically help him navigate his way to those spots in rhythm, and he can make tough shots if needed as well.

Last season, he connected on 49.0 percent of his shot attempts from 10-16 feet on a frequency of 25.0 percent, per Basketball Reference's shooting data. That has been a bread-and-butter-type of spot for DeRozan, and on two-point pull-up attempts overall, he shot 46.5 percent, according to NBA.com's shot tracking data.

With Sacramento's players around DeRozan, he should have ample room to operate. One will have to see how lineups shake out, but DeRozan should produce consistently as a scorer inside the arc for the Kings.

Along with his mid-range expertise, though, DeRozan is still more than capable of getting downhill as a driver, and he'll generate free throws in bunches.

DeRozan's 2023-24 Scoring Averages Category Stats PTS 24.0 2-POINT PULL-UP FG% 46.5% FTM/FTA 6.6/7.7 TS% 58.4%

He's crafty, quick and deceptively strong, and he knows how to counter his pull-ups with rim attacks and some floaters. With those things in play, and his subtle ball fakes, DeRozan finds ways to get to the free throw line often. He's averaged 7.0 free throw attempts in games over the last six seasons, and he's converted 86.0 percent of those attempts in that span.

DeRozan is something of a relic with how he goes about earning his production, but rest assured, DeRozan will still fill it up in his own way for the Kings. And his style could give Sacramento an added wrinkle to go with their three-point threats, pace, and the skill set of Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox .

2 DeRozan Provides More Secondary Playmaking

DeRozan's passing may be a bit underrated

DeRozan has continually gotten better over the course of his career as a passer, and that should help the likes of Fox and Sabonis.

DeRozan posted 5.3 assists per contest last season, and he averaged 5.1 assists per game over his three-year tenure with Chicago.

DeRozan's 2023-24 Playmaking Averages Category Stats AST 5.3 AST% 21.8% TO% 7.7%

He can be a player his team can still task with initiating for others for spurts, and with the Kings' shooting and offensive pieces around him, DeRozan will give them a meaningful lift in that aspect.

He's gotten more and more comfortable handling double teams over time, and as a driver and pull-up threat, he can hit shooters in rhythm off of his scoring presence.

Further, it could pay off for Sacramento to utilize DeRozan at times as a playmaker out of the mid-post, where defenses will likely key on him regularly, and he could be a viable pick-and-roll distributor for stretches, as a solid passer and usually sound decision-maker.

3 DeRozan Helps As Stabilizer When Needed

DeRozan could help the Kings generate quality possessions, and reset things at times

As was previously alluded to, DeRozan was brought in to score and give Sacramento another big-time creator.

Regardless of how he fits into the Kings' hierarchy from a usage standpoint, though, he should help as a stabilizer, to some degree.

Sacramento is a club that will look to push the pace when the opportunities are there for Fox, Malik Monk and others, and that can lead to quality shots for off-ball players such as Keegan Murray and Kevin Huerter as well. Even with that being the case, however, having a steadying player like DeRozan, who can create for himself and others in set offense, should help other Kings players throughout games.

Granted, Sacramento has plenty of offensive talent and Fox and company will look to get up and down when the looks are there, but it will help to have DeRozan as a player that could give the Kings more layers in settled offense.

DeRozan is a player that isn't going to be sped up, and he usually makes good decisions, and his combination of on-ball skill and shot-making, paired with secondary ball movement he can provide, should continually pay dividends for the Kings' offense.

All in all, DeRozan should give the Kings more juice.