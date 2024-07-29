Highlights Mikal Bridges should enhance the Knicks' defense off the ball with his instincts and playmaking.

Bridges provides valuable shooting as a catch-and-shoot scorer, solidifying the Knicks' perimeter threat.

Bridges seamlessly fits as a two-way contributor, bringing experience and skills that complement the Knicks' core.

In one of the most significant moves of the NBA offseason, the New York Knicks swung a deal to acquire Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets .

The deal involved sending Brooklyn several unprotected first-round picks and one protected first-rounder, but it was a mutually beneficial move.

Bridges will slot in well for the Knicks as a two-way contributor, much like OG Anunoby , for years to come.

Bridges was constantly brought up in trade rumors, and New York had been a team linked to him. Still, it was a move that helped solidify New York as one of the powers in the Eastern Conference.

Even with the departure of Isaiah Hartenstein via free agency, it’s apparent the Knicks should be a contender for the foreseeable future. The aforementioned Bridges should factor into that.

As for his first season with New York, he should have a noticeable impact early on. There are a few key things to expect from him with his new squad in 2024-25.

3 Bridges Makes the Knicks Defense More Disruptive

Bridges has great off-ball instincts

Bridges has typically been a quality on-ball defender, which is something to keep in mind.

Even with that being a bit less consistent with Brooklyn the past couple of seasons, Bridges was still a bright spot for the Nets, and his contests are reliable for the most part.

He’s still highly capable on the perimeter, too, and he should be reliable there with the Knicks.

That said, Bridges could have a considerable effect on New York’s defense as an off-ball disruptor.

He has a terrific feel for anticipating skip passes, where he can snag those and take away chances for shooters or weak-side cutters.

He’s also a player who can deter meaningful ball swings or hockey assists with his length and constant activity with high, extended hands.

Mikal Bridges 2023-24 Defensive Playmaking Averages Category Stats STL 1.0 STL% 1.4 Deflections 1.5

Over the last four seasons, he’s had 1.1 steals per outing and a steal rate of 1.5 percent with the Nets and, previously, the Phoenix Suns . In the past three years, he’s averaged 1.5, 2.0 and 2.0 deflections per contest, per NBA.com’s hustle data.

Bridges should give an already solid New York defense, particularly when Anunoby is healthy, more defensive playmaking. That can't be discounted as a plus for the team's versatility.

2 Bridges Provides Knockdown Shooting

Bridges will give the Knicks more valuable offense

Bridges made shot-creation strides in recent seasons, but with New York, that may not be needed at a high volume. Regardless, he’ll be a valuable catch-and-shoot player.

In his six-year career, he’s converted 37.5 percent of his three-point shot attempts, including a 37.4 percent hit rate over the last three years.

Mikal Bridges 2023-24 Shooting Averages Category Stats PTS 19.6 3PT% 37.2 3PM/3PA 2.7/7.2 TS% 56.0

Bridges, again, probably won’t have the same shot creation volume and usage he had with Brooklyn, but his off-ball shooting should be quite impactful.

He’s a more-than-established shooter, and even with New York already strong in the shooting department, Bridges will give them a big-time threat for perimeter feeds.

Furthermore, given Bridges’ experience playing with Jalen Brunson , Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart at Villanova, he shouldn’t take long to find his spots off-ball for in-rhythm looks in both a settled offense and the transition game.

1 Bridges Should Be A Seamless Two-Way Connector

Bridges should fit harmoniously with the Knicks

It wasn't necessarily shocking that the Knicks acquired Bridges this offseason.

New York appeared to be an ascending team and his experience at Villanova playing with Brunson, DiVincenzo and Hart would seemingly help him find an early rhythm in 2024-25.

By and large, Bridges projects as a player who fits in seamlessly with New York.

He's averaged 18.0 points per game over the past three seasons, and while he may not have a considerable shot-creation workload with New York, he should mesh well alongside Brunson and others.

His shooting will make a difference, but beyond that, with his defensive feel, length and passing willingness, he profiles as being a smooth fit at both ends of the floor.

The shooting he could provide will again help Brunson and Julius Randle , for example. However, Bridges will also provide secondary creation, and he regularly makes good decisions to counter hard closeouts and transition scenarios.

Further, with his familiarity with Brunson, DiVincenzo and Hart and his flourishing playing off of stars like Devin Booker in Phoenix, Bridges should be a great fit with New York.