The world of football transfers is a bizarre one, with cash aplenty and spontaneous moves made in the dying hours of deadline day.

Ever since the money came pouring into the beautiful game, British talents have been acquired by the very best football setups for ludicrous amounts of dough.

However, some of the biggest to ever happen have come from the Great island of Britain and with the Premier League's appeal at an all-time high this is unlikely to change anytime soon. That being said, Saudi Arabia may be about to turn the football world and the English top flight on its head.

In total, £711.6 million has been spent in the list we are about to present, a budget big enough to please royalty but instead has been spent on some of your favourite players. As you will soon discover, some of these dealings have ended up better than others, however, the comprehensive list we have made is ranked solely on the transfer fees themselves.

Throughout this article, we've analyzed and ranked the top ten biggest British transfers in history. This analysis is based on credible sources, backed by comprehensive statistics and figures provided by Transfermarkt, one of the most respected and reliable sources for football transfer data.

11 Ben Chilwell - £45 million

Chilwell joined Chelsea from Leicester City back in 2020, after impressing in back-to-back solid campaigns for the Foxes.

His £45 million price tag isn't actually too bad when you think about it. Chilwell is a modern fullback who has the pace to bomb up the field whilst being equally able to defend.

His time at the Blues has been slightly marred by injuries, nevertheless, the defender already has a UEFA Champions League title and FIFA World Club Cup to his name. A trophy cabinet any professional nearing the end of their career would be envious of.

We think Chilwell has paid back the £45 million paid by Chelsea for his services and will push onto bigger and better things in the coming years. And with a EURO Championship just around the corner, Chilwell will hopefully get a shot at impressing on the international stage once again.

10 Kyle Walker - £45 million

Much like Chilwell, Walker's price tag of £45 million seems ridiculously cheap for the performances he has given City over the years.

Arguably England's finest-ever right-back, Walker has come on leaps and bounds under the guidance of Pep Guardiola since making the move from Tottenham in 2017.

Walker has won an impressive 14 trophies with Manchester City, including five Premier League titles and an impressive UEFA Champions League. This grand total of silverware certainly makes up for the money the mega-rich club paid for his services and more.

As far as transfers go, City got this one spot on and Walker will leave the Etihad Stadium as a club legend. Did someone mention a statue?

9 John Stones - £47.5 million

The £47.5 million City paid Everton for John Stones in 2016 is starting to look like an absolute bargain, especially after the defender turned midfielder's treble exploits.

Many fans and pundits alike turned their noses up at the fee City initially paid for Stones, however, they are currently sitting with their tails between their legs.

Stones has five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups and a Champions League title to his name. Lovely stuff.

Although, it's the role Stones played in the Citizens iconic treble-winning season that will go down in the history of the club and the footballing world. What a player.

8 Aaron Wan-Bissaka - £49 million

So far in this list, we have had a lot of fairytale stories, however, Wan-Bissaka's transfer to Old Trafford has been far from the dizzy heights reached by the ballers mentioned above.

Making the switch from Crystal Palace to the Red Devils for £49 million in 2019, it was thought that Wan-Bissaka would kick on to become one of England's best full-backs.

Ups and downs have followed Wan-Bissaka since his move and despite a slight reigniting of his Old Trafford career during the 2022/2023 campaign, overall he's been a disappointment. Nevertheless, Wan-Bissaka can sleep easy knowing he isn't the worst Manchester United on this extensive list.

The defender still has plenty of time to get things fully back on track however, and we wouldn't be surprised to see him making an even bigger comeback in the near future.

7 Raheem Sterling - £49 million

Sterling made a Premier League blockbuster move, transferring to Manchester City for £49 million from Liverpool back in 2015.

This seemed like a fortune back then and it kind of was, especially compared to some of the fees being thrown about at the time.

131 goals in 339 appearances for Man City during his seven-year spell at the Etihad proved that the Citizens completely made the right transfer call on this one. There seems to be a bit of a theme here doesn't there?

The England international won four Premier League titles, an FA Cup and five League Cups along the way too, before moving to Chelsea for a similar fee in the summer of 2022.

6 Ben White - £50 million

Making the move from Brighton for a transfer fee of £50 million in 2021, White's signature was met with scepticism from the Gunners faithful.

Nevertheless, most of these questioning attitudes have evaporated after the centre-back's impressive 2022/2023 campaign which saw Arsenal challenge for the Premier League title.

White is now considered a key cog within Mikel Arteta's young and talented squad and will likely be vital towards anything great they achieve in the coming years.

We fully expect White to reach even bigger heights soon and that price tag of £50 million will be looking a lot less questionable alongside it.

5 Jadon Sancho - £75 million

Jadon Sancho places his arms in the air in celebration to the Old Trafford crowd in a Premier League game against Southampton.

There was a lot of hype surrounding Sancho's £75 million switch from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United back in 2021, hype that has clearly affected his progress.

Five goals in 38 appearances during his first season made many Red Devils frustrated and his mixed form during his second campaign at Old Trafford brought about even more huffs and puffs.

This could well be one of those transfer stories that didn't quite pay off and sometimes it's best for clubs and players to just part ways.

We have no doubt that Sancho will fulfil his potential at some point, however, we like many others are wondering whether that will be at Manchester United.

4 Harry Maguire - £85 million

Harry Maguire's move to Manchester United arguably stands out as one of the most contentious transfers on this list, and remarkably, the second one involving the same club.

The Red Devils shelled out a hefty £85 million for the Englishman, who at that juncture was perceived as one of the top-tier centre-backs in the Premier League.

His high-quality performances for Leicester lent credence to this perspective. However, his journey since his move to Old Trafford has been less than smooth.

In the summer of 2023, Maguire was relieved of his captaincy at United, a change to which he responded with absolute grace and poise. Here's hoping that he manages to restore his career trajectory sooner rather than later.

3 Jack Grealish - £100 million

The player known for his impressive calf size, Jack Grealish, made a record-breaking move to Manchester City in 2021, with a staggering £100 million transfer fee paid to Aston Villa.

However, the transition was not all celebrations and jubilant public appearances for Grealish, as the winger faced challenges in settling in during his first season at the Etihad Stadium.

Despite these initial difficulties, his significant contribution to City's triumphant treble-winning season has assured his place in the hearts of Manchester City's local fans.

We believe that 'Jack the Lad' still has plenty of fuel left, promising several more productive years in football. Additionally, we can also anticipate some commendable achievements with the England national team.

2 Declan Rice - £105 million

In the summer of 2023, one of football's most highly-anticipated transfers materialised as Declan Rice joined Arsenal from West Ham United for an extraordinary fee of £105 million, meaning that he just misses out on the top spot on this list.

This move marked one of the most significant transfers in Premier League history, reflecting both Rice's reputation and potential in English football. Famed for his powerful presence and tactical acuity, had consistently demonstrated stellar performances at West Ham, rising as a standout player in their midfield. The transition to Arsenal was expected to be a step up in his career, providing the opportunity to compete at the highest level consistently.

Despite the massive transfer fee, the Arsenal management saw this as a long-term investment, confident in Rice's ability to become a mainstay in the heart of their midfield. The move also signalled Arsenal's intent to build a team capable of challenging for the Premier League title once again.

Before the start of the 2023/24 season, Rice's transfer to Arsenal stood as a high-profile move filled with optimism and expectations. Only time will tell how this significant chapter in English football unfolds.

1 Jude Bellingham - £115 million

The teenage phenom was the talk of the town for the 2022/2023 season and many were posing the question of where he would be playing his football for the foreseeable.

Liverpool led the way for a while, whilst Manchester City and Chelsea also threw their hats into the race, alas, it was the Spanish giants Real Madrid who came out on top.

Florentino Perez and co-splashed out £115 million for the English midfield maestro, making Bellingham the most expensive British transfer of all time.

It will be interesting to see just how much he can kick on from his time in the Bundesliga and whilst it's a shame we won't be seeing Jude in the Premier League, we think he'll end up back on these shores someday.