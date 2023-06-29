Mikel Arteta and Arsenal are looking to go very big when it comes to incomings this summer and the reason they can afford to go big has been explained.

With the signing of Kai Havertz from Chelsea being announced for a fee of £65 million, that is only the beginning of the club's spending.

A deal amounting to £105 million for Declan Rice has also reportedly been agreed which is a very expensive start to the window.

With outgoings expected to occur, Arsenal will re-coup a fraction of this money by the time transfer season ends.

How can Arsenal afford to spend so much?

Just how are they able to pull this off without breaching the Financial Fair Play rules?

Financial expert, Kieran Maguire, has told Football Daily that the club's wage bill is behind their financial flexibility.

Maguire said: "Arsenal are actually in a very strong position when it comes to spending, and the reason for that is they've managed to get their wages under control."

He then goes on to explain that: "Arsenal's wages are lower than they were in 2018."

Players such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are among some high-earners to have left the club since the year in question.

With Arteta's focus on youth in the past few seasons, the wage bill has reduced and is sitting at a more controlled level.

Arsenal still pay big wages to their top players, but not in comparison to the surrounding clubs in the league.

Maguire added: "They [Arsenal's wages] are £150 million to £170 million-a-year less than Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City."

Does Champions League qualification help?

Qualifying for Europe's top competition is prestigious as it allows the team to test themselves against the best teams, but there is also a financial benefit.

The money for simply qualifying is enormous and Maguire even throws into the mix: "Additional benefits of Champions League matches, premium prices and the minimum prize money of, I would say, £50 million."

Video: Financial Expert explains Arsenal's Financial Fair Play position

The club securing their first season in the Champions League since 2017 has proved to be a massive help in stabilising the finances.

With Havertz in the bag and Rice looking to be on the way, Arsenal are a club on the up.