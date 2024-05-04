Highlights Jaime Munguia challenges Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez for the undisputed super middleweight championship Saturday.

GIVEMESPORT spoke to three industry insiders to break down the bout for us.

Canelo is tipped to successfully defend his world title belts, with Munguia having it all to do to escape the ring with a win.

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez is the clear bookmakers' favorite heading into his Saturday, May 4 showdown with super middleweight boxing rival Jaime Munguia. It all goes down at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, an event GIVEMESPORT will be attending, and has added spice as Munguia's promoter, Oscar de la Hoya of Golden Boy Promotions, engaged Canelo into a war of words earlier this week.

Because of the bad blood between Canelo and his ex-representative de la Hoya, it stands to logic that the popular prizefighter would like nothing more than finishing one of the promoter's boxers, Munguia, in as violent fashion as he can muster. He even told GIVEMESPORT and other reporters this week that he expects to knock Munguia out inside eight rounds. Munguia, meanwhile, promised Las Vegas fight fans a bloodbath — saying that is what happens when two Mexican warriors share the same ring.

Here's what experts from a variety of backgrounds expect to happen on fight night:

1. Bob Santos

2022 boxing coach of the year

“It's going to be interesting for me from this standpoint — Munguia is a very big guy. The 27-year-old has won 44 fights but one question mark is he gets a little hit a little too clean. That being said, maybe he's got the type of chin that can withstand that type of firepower. If he can, Canelo is going to be in for a long, long night.

"I still like Canelo a bit more as a boxer, but I think it's going to be a long, long night if Munguia can withstand all the punches from Canelo, you know, the type of precise punches at 168 that Canelo is going to bring. And I think that's going to be the tale of the fight."

2. Brian Campbell

Morning Kombat co-host, and CBS Sports analyst

As a stream of unique distractions (and an uncharacteristically harsh reaction from the fighter) continue to highlight Canelo Alvarez’s fight week against Jaime Munguia, the question now becomes whether all of the hoopla will distract or fuel the undisputed super middleweight champion in his Cinco de Mayo headlining role. Alvarez, who is a 5-to-1 betting favorite, appears to be battling both former promoter Oscar De La Hoya and the court of public opinion (who believe he’s ducking David Benavidez) just as much or more than he is Munguia. That doesn’t mean that pinning Alvarez’s back to the wall will produce anything but the biggest and best performance that he’s still capable of at age 33.

Alvarez appears to have all of the tools to break down and keep Munguia at bay due to his advantages in both experience and technique. The biggest question becomes whether Munguia, in his second bout with Hall-of-Fame trainer Freddie Roach, can use his size, motor and straight-ahead style to corner Alvarez and make this much more of a fight than a boxing match. While this could easily end up being Alvarez’s most exciting fight, from the standpoint of two-way action, since his breakthrough 2018 win over Gennadiy Golovkin in their rematch, it doesn’t appear as if Munguia has enough skill to stop Alvarez or win more rounds than him.

Prediction: Alvarez via UD12

3. Eimantis Stanionis

Welterweight boxing contender

Everything is possible, everything in the sport. You know, it's hard though to that against Canelo. His defense … yes, he gets hit but he has really good defense, and the chin, also. It's hard to see Canelo getting knocked out. It's going to be a great, great fight for the fans, because Munguia will come prepared to fight. Even if he's going down, he'll go down prepared to kill himself.