Chelsea Holding's 2023/24 accounts show a post-tax profit of £129.6m compared to a net loss of £89.8 in 2023. In short, Chelsea are comfortably Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) compliant for the current three-year cycle, but only after selling their women's team to parent company BlueCo 22 for a profit of £198.7m, with a further book value of £1.3m noted on the accounts.

Chelsea's valuation is informed by that of NWSL franchise Angel City, which was sold for a record-breaking $250m (£194m) to Disney CEO Bob Iger in September 2024. If Chelsea's £200m valuation stands, it will set a new record for a women's team sale.

However, the Premier League is yet to approve the transaction at fair market valuation (FMV). Financial analysts offer differing valuations for Chelsea Women which, unlike Angel City, is not a standalone franchise. Kieran Maguire estimates Chelsea Women is worth between £20m-£30m.

This could result in the fair market valuation of Chelsea Women proving a time-consuming process. However, it should be noted that the Premier League also reviewed Chelsea's £40m Infinite Athlete front-of-shirt sponsorship for 2022/23. And at the end of a thorough fair market valuation evaluation, only the broker fee paid changed.

Meanwhile, Chelsea's £76.5m sale of two hotels and a car park to help balance the books for financial-year 2022/23 was only reduced by £6m, and is reflected on financial-year 2023/24, leaving numbers from 2022/23 unaffected.

Chelsea in Fresh FFP Talks With UEFA

Discussions with UEFA are understood to be positive and collaborative

The other standout headline in the Companies House documents is confirmation of ongoing talks with UEFA over Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulatory submissions, including after the last financial-year reporting date.

It follows Chelsea self-reporting historical financial breaches or anomalies under former owner Roman Abramovich, discovered during due diligence when Clearlake-Boehly first took over in late May of 2022.

Chelsea have already agreed an amicable £8m settlement, but are now in further talks with UEFA. The club notes mitigating factors, particularly the affect on the club after Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government as part of its response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"In 2022, the Company self-reported to relevant football authorities certain legal matters concerning historical football transactions," Chelsea's accounts read. "In addition, before and subsequent to the reporting date, the Company has entered into discussions with UEFA regarding mitigating factors affecting their regulatory submissions, including the financial impact on the Company from the sanctions period in the year ended 30 June 2022 and impact in subsequent financial years.

"The directors acknowledge the ongoing review by the football authorities in relation to these matters and the conversations with UEFA may or may not impact future regulatory submissions. Depending on the outcome of these matters, there could be future liabilities that cannot be quantified as at the date of these financial statements."

Chelsea have already submitted a plan for sustainability, and discussions with UEFA are understood to be positive and collaborative. They can't declare the £200m women's team sale under UEFA rules in a bid to balance the books.

UEFA allows clubs to lose a maximum of €200m over three years. Although a European ban is possible for repeat offenders, it is likely Chelsea either agree a new settlement this summer or face a fine.

Overall, Chelsea's turnover was down to £415m from £474.8m, mostly due to the lack of men's team Champions League football. Qualifying for the tournament this season will prove important from both a football and financial perspective, as will the potential to pocket up to £97m ($125m) at the inaugural Club World Cup this summer.

Chelsea's player sales continue to generate significant income. They made a net profit of £152.m on player sales for 2023/24, including the exits of Mason Mount (Manchester United, Ian Maatsen (Aston Villa), Lewis Hall (Newcastle) and Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich). And there was a further £28m brought in via sales after the financial deadline.

The club spent £550.4m on player acquisitions, including on Cole Palmer (£42.5m, Manchester City) and British transfer-record signing Moises Caicedo (£115m, Brighton). And a further £167.8m was spent after the financial deadline.

Amortisation (spreading a transfer fee over the total contract length of up to five years for book purposes) was down from £202.7m to £189.2m. Chelsea's wage bill is also reduced by nine percent from £371m to £338m, showing the new incentive-driven structure is saving the club money. However, net liabilities are up to £2,08bn, a rise of £1.65bn. This was due to a net increase in short-term credit of £429.7m.

Chelsea's parent company BlueCo22 made a post-tax loss of £402.6m. Ligue 1 side Strasbourg, which falls under BlueCo, made a £12.3m loss attributed to investment in the playing squad.