The goalkeeper then took the decisive penalty, sending David James the wrong way to win the contest.

He revealed his reasoning for taking off the gloves to Vassell on a golf trip while the pair played for Leicester City.

Back at Euro 2004, Portuguese goalkeeper Ricardo won his country's quarter-final penalty shootout after decisively saving Darius Vassell's effort from 12-yards. However, this wasn't your regular stop. In somewhat bizarre, yet iconic fashion, the then-Sporting goalkeeper removed his gloves and got down superbly to stop the Aston Villa man's shot heading for the bottom-right corner.

Ricardo then dusted himself down, fresh from saving the penalty, to smash the ball beyond David James in the England net to book the hosts into the semi-finals for a second successive European Championships. But what possessed the goalkeeper to remove his gloves in the first place? GIVEMESPORT recounts the events of that famous shootout and reveals why the keeper did what he did.

Creating an iconic image of the Euros

Vassell's penalty was the first saved in the shootout

Picture the scene. The quarter-final between Portugal and England has gone to both extra-time and now penalties. Controversy has denied the Three Lions a late winner from Sol Campbell after John Terry was deemed to have fouled Ricardo in the build-up. Now, after goals from both Rui Costa and Frank Lampard in the additional 30 minutes, it's the turn of the goalkeepers to try and stop the on-pitch specialists.

In the shootout, David Beckham missed the first England kick quite emphatically, blaming the scuffed up penalty spot. Portugal have a flawless start, netting their first two before Rui Costa blasts stray of the target. His looks back at the spot are similar to that of Beckham's. England score through Michael Owen, Frank Lampard, Terry, and Owen Hargreaves. Portugal match them with Cristiano Ronaldo, Maniche, and Helder Postiga before we reach a decisive break.

Darius Vassell steps up. His shirt drenched with sweat, this has been a real battle of the ages. As he gazes wearily at his opponent, the gloves are off. Penalty saved. To amp things up to the next level, Ricardo is the next taker for Portugal. With hands still glove-free, he slams his penalty into the bottom-left corner past David James to send Lisbon mad.

Why Ricardo removed his gloves

Stopper reveals all on golf trip

In a positively bizarre moment, Ricardo got the most of Vassell, although reports suggest that the penalty-taker didn't know the gloves had been removed until after the game. It was only when they were playing together at Leicester City a few years later that the pair finally got an opportunity to discuss the event and Vassell was able to find closure. He recalled in 2022 comments:

"One day we were out playing golf together, and he told me why he took his gloves off for my penalty. "He said he'd done his research on all the penalty takers in the England team, but he had no meaningful data on me; he couldn't find any patterns. "He had no idea where I was going to put it, so he just took his gloves off, said 'forget it', and made it a guessing game. Obviously, it turned out that the heavens were shining down on him on that night. "It was just funny to hear it straight from him all those years later because I always wondered why on earth you'd do that in the middle of a shootout."

Clearly, the guessing game worked. However, it must be stated, the goalkeeper was far more certain about taking his spot-kick, burying it in the corner with aplomb to win the game.

Ricardo's Career Stats Club Appearances 399 Club Clean Sheets 156 Portugal Caps 79 Portugal Clean Sheets 34 Honours 4

Ricardo reminisces

Goalkeeper fondly remembers night in Lisbon

After his shootout heroics, Ricardo and Portugal eventually progressed to the final before a shock defeat to Greece. Following the tournament, the shot-stopper added to an already reputable career and played for Sporting for another three years. He then joined Real Betis before, as said, joined Leicester briefly in a precursor move to his retirement with Vitoria Setubal and Olhanense back in Portugal.

Years later, Ricardo spoke about that dramatic night in Lisbon and addressed the pertinence of the occasion with his 'crazy act' an important part of the show. Via FourFourTwo, he said:

"[I was feeling] Confident. Eusebio was at the stadium that night, and he was nervous because he had bad memories of Portugal losing to England at the 1966 World Cup. "His presence was so important for us – we all put in extra effort to make Eusebio happy. I’ll never forget our hug after the game. We were both over the moon. "I saw him (Vassell) coming and decided to do a little crazy act of taking my gloves off. It was just mind games – something different to give me extra motivation, as well as cause confusion for the opponent. "I was very happy it worked perfectly! Years later, I became team-mates with Darius at Leicester – he told me he was already feeling anxious before the penalty, then it got worse when I took my gloves off!"

Although Portugal finished runners-up to Greece, there's unlikely a more important game in Ricardo's 79-times-capped international career with Selecao das Quinas than that truly iconic quarter-final against England.

