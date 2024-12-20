Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk has been provisionally suspended by The Football Association after an A Sample, taken on international duty for Ukraine, tested positive for meldonium, a heart disease drug intended to combat ischemia. From a performance perspective, it boosts metabolism and increases blood flow.

The Blues and their winger have both issued statements stressing he never “knowingly used” any banned substance, while head coach Enzo Maresca told reporters he "believes in Misha's innocence".

Mudryk is now awaiting the results of a B Sample, which will determine the next steps. In a best-case scenario, he could find the case dropped, or be fined and sent on an education course.

At the other extreme, a charge and ban of up to four years is possible. Paul Pogba received the maximum punishment for an Anti-Doping Rules Violation (ADRV) before reducing his suspension to 18 months at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Meanwhile, tennis player Maria Sharapova was handed a two-year ban for also testing positive for meldonium, which was later cut to 15 months by CAS.

Even if Mudryk's B Sample comes back negative, The FA could still choose to charge him based on the positive A Sample alone. This is because he is responsible for any ingestion of a banned substance, regardless of whether he consumed it knowingly or not. However, there are rare cases where contamination or sabotage is successfully proved, in which case Mudryk could find himself back playing again quickly.

As of now, Mudryk can't play or train for Chelsea, and the club are supporting him and his mental well-being. A long road could lie ahead, regardless of the outcome. To fully understand the next steps, GIVEMESPORT reporter Ben Jacobs spoke to top sports lawyer Catherine Forshaw, who is a senior associate with Brabners and works with high-profile athletes, Premier League clubs and sports federations.

How does sample analysis work?

Forshaw: After a sample is provided by an athlete, the Doping Control Officer (DCO) sends it to a World Anti-Doping Agency-accredited laboratory, maintaining a secure chain of custody. Both Mudryk's samples were taken from the same urine expulsion, as opposed to a blood test. The A Sample is immediately analysed and the B Sample frozen. There are three possible outcomes: a Negative Result, an Atypical Finding and an Adverse Analytical Finding. If an Adverse Analytical Finding occurs, the athlete has the right to request analysis of the B Sample.

Under UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) rules, if the B Sample does not confirm the result of the A Sample, the entire test is considered 'negative' and there is no Anti-Doping Rules Violation (ADRV) charge. However, it isn't quite that simple for Mudryk because The FA could potentially assert a 'Regulation 4 Anti-Doping Rule Violation' against him even if the B Sample comes back negative. They can potentially cite the Adverse Analytical Finding in the A Sample and on that basis impose a charge, but likely a reduced one.

If the B Sample analysis instead confirms the Adverse Analytical Finding from the A Sample, then Mudryk will be charged with an ADRV. He can either accept the finding and the applicable consequences or request that the matter proceeds to a hearing.

The reason for having two samples in the first place is there could be a question around potential contamination in the laboratory. Unless you're talking about sabotage or something really untoward, this is incredibly rare. An athlete could allege the test has not been conducted in accordance with regulations or has been done in an environment that fails to promote fair findings.

That's why the A Sample and B Sample are split. We have seen historic cases where a sample has been left in different types of daylight or temperatures and that's changed the chemical reaction. So having the B Sample affords a laboratory that protection, and acts as a safeguard for the athlete as well.

To clarify, Mudryk could still be sanctioned even if his B Sample is negative?

Forshaw: Potentially. It's an option that's open to The FA. It will depend heavily on the arguments that are put forward by Mudryk. If there is compelling evidence in Mudryk's favour then it is less likely The FA will pursue this line of argument. But if they believe there is no foul play, I would imagine we will see some form of sanction [even if the B Sample is negative].

How long do the test results usually take to come back?

Forshaw: It really depends on the laboratory conducting the testing and the type of substance, and urine and blood tests can take different timescales to come back. The fact that Mudryk's B Sample has taken a little bit longer may suggest they are doing more tests. They could do five different tests.

They have found the substance [meldonium] in his A Sample, so they'll be looking specifically for that in his B Sample, but also potentially other similar chemical compounds. Another factor is simply the laboratory's capacity. This won't be the only test that they are conducting.

How does The FA's process work?

Forshaw: In terms of timeframe, The FA will use their best endeavours to deal with this matter as quickly as possible. Mudryk's provisional suspension will stay in play while the B Sample is tested. Once the result arrives, The FA must decide whether a charge is going to be put forward, and finalise their case, or if they are instead going to quash the provisional suspension. If The FA proceed with a charge, any time served under the provisional suspension, assuming that Mudryk is sanctioned in the end, will be deducted.

Why is Mudryk liable even if he took meldonium unknowingly?

Forshaw: A fundamental principle of the World Anti-Doping Code is strict liability. Athletes are responsible for anything found in their system, regardless of how it got there or whether there was any intention to cheat. Liability is strict for good reason - it would be difficult to police transgressions otherwise - but it places a considerable burden on athletes. They must be scrupulous about what they ingest. Mudryk may argue any ingestion was not intentional, but this usually also requires the athlete to establish how a prohibited substance entered their system.

It is possible for athletes to manage the risks through careful research. For example, there is an online database showing medicines that should not contain prohibited substances. Not every risk can be eliminated. Cross-contamination or sabotage is always possible. Even if Mudryk succeeds in establishing no fault or negligence after testing positive for a prohibited substance, that is mitigation - not a defence - and an ADRV would be recorded against him.

At what point does Mudryk make his case?

Forshaw: The FA's provisional ban will stay in place while they wait for the B Sample results. So at this point, I would imagine Mudryk is working very closely with his lawyers. They will be preparing a case for all eventualities. Once the B Sample comes back, depending on the outcome, Mudryk will then have the opportunity to present his case.

By then, UKAD or The FA will have presented Mudryk with an official notification letter informing him if they are proceeding with a charge. The provisional suspension is there to ensure everybody is aware there is a problem.

What punishment could Mudryk face?

Forshaw: A four-year ban is the standard for an ADRV. And then mitigation can reduce the sanction. If there is a voluntary admission of fault, this can work in an athlete's favour. It has to be done within 20 days of the charge being presented, so it's a relatively automatic choice of admission.

There are circumstances where an agreement can be reached with UKAD, potentially WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) or the governing body based on an admission of fault. Admission can become almost like a negotiation to try and reduce the sanction. Really, the four-year suspension is the starting position and then you kind of work back from it.

The FA also has at its disposal other sanctions they can apply. This could be a fine or asking the player to attend an education programme as a form of rehabilitation or to give them an understanding of anti-doping protocols and their responsibilities.

A ban may be reduced in a number of ways, depending on the nature of the ADRV, the timing of any admission to the charge and/or the nature of the prohibited substance(s) detected. Reductions can be applied if an athlete voluntarily admits to the ADRV in the absence of other evidence. It is also possible to reach a case resolution agreement with The FA, UKAD or WADA, and this kind of willingness to cooperate is taken into account.

These are approaches to show mitigating circumstances and reduce a ban. The only way it would be eliminated, though, is if an athlete can show no fault or negligence. In other words, they can prove they did not know or suspect, or could not have reasonably known or suspected, even with the utmost caution that they had violated an anti-doping rule. No Fault or Negligence is applied in very rare circumstances.

If Mudryk ends up appealing, what does that process look like?

Forshaw: Initially, any appeal will be dealt with by The FA’s anti-doping tribunal. They will make a determination on the case. But within the FA’s rules there is also the ability to escalate the appeal to a higher court, and that's where CAS comes in. Once you've exhausted domestic avenues, there is the ability to go further up the chain to try and reduce or overturn a ban.

Does Mudryk's clean drugs test in August help him, or the fact meldonium is not necessarily known to be that performance enhancing?

Forshaw: Not really, if I'm honest. Going back to the strict liability point, the fact this substance [meldonium] is on WADA’s banned list means it can't be consumed in any form. It should not be in an athlete's body, regardless of whether it has a positive impact on performance.

What can be considered is the strength of the dose, the athlete themselves, and how susceptible they are to a particular substance, and how long it has been in their body prior to performing. Drugs have a half-life, so they degrade over time. And from an anti-doping perspective, you kind of measure in 'half life'. In other words, at what point does the impact or effect of the drug halve? This helps establish the extent of a potential competitive advantage. But performance-enhancing benefits, or lack of, aside, the fact the substance is in Mudryk's system, that's the issue. It doesn't really matter what the impact has been. It's just the fact that it has been found in his system during the test.

Is it significant Mudryk was on international duty rather than with Chelsea?

Forshaw: It means the Ukrainian FA could look to take action as well. This also falls under UEFA-FIFA jurisdiction. The FA will share their findings, so there could be broader implications. The Ukrainian FA may say to Mudryk, 'You're banned from ever representing your country again', so it's not just a case of what the implication is for Chelsea.

Chelsea sued Adrian Mutu for €17m after sacking him when he tested positive for cocaine. If Mudryk is charged, could Chelsea seek compensation from him or even try to recoup some of the €100m transfer fee paid to Shakhtar Donetsk?

Forshaw: There are avenues open to Chelsea. If there is a sanction, Mudryk's eight-year contract could be an issue. Depending on the terms of the employment contract, Chelsea could explore termination. They will certainly look into the cost associated if he's out of the game for four years. It's a significant period.

And if Mudryk is charged and banned, I think Chelsea could look to potentially bring a claim against the Ukrainian FA. It depends where fault is alleged or found. But it happened outside of Chelsea's jurisdiction. Sometimes in these kind of instances, there are athlete personnel involved. It could be that somebody was supplying the substance, so there could be consequences for other entities or individuals that Chelsea may look to pursue. I would imagine if Mudryk is looking at a two-plus year ban, Chelsea are going to want to terminate his contract. I can't see Chelsea just kind of sitting back and letting the ban run its course.

As for getting compensation from Shakhtar, we have seen some cases that show precedent for that. Barnsley had to pay Hull City [almost £1m] after failing to disclose medical information during the transfer of Angus MacDonald. There have been disputes over transfer fees when the buying club hasn't obtained the value of the player. The circumstances are different here, so I'm sure Chelsea will be consulting with their own legal advisors and exploring those options, if only out of precaution, in the near future if they are not already.

If Mudryk is cleared, can he seek compensation?

Forshaw: It is highly unlikely Mudryk would be able to be compensated for this provisional suspension. When a player signs for a club, they must adhere to Premier League regulations, and World Anti-Doping Rules form part of the contract. So, players are agreeing to comply with any investigation. This initial period will be exempt.

If there is a charge, and it is followed by an appeal, and maybe the case even goes all the way to CAS like with Paul Pogba, then the player can perhaps argue, with a favourable ruling, they have lost out on a period of play. However, if they have been paid during their suspension period, their losses are reduced and there is not a financial deficit as a consequence.

Arguably, a player's market value can decrease, and potentially their earning power going forward could be diminished. However, at the moment, Mudryk is facing the consequences of being under strict liability rules. He is still responsible for what goes into his body, and this is why sanctions tend not to be quashed. But if there's sufficient evidence, and it's proven beyond reasonable doubt that he did not do any wrongdoing, then there are potential claims against those responsible, especially if an athlete can show financial loss.

What advice do you give to clients going through similar cases?

Forshaw: We work with a lot of elite athletes, sporting clubs, football clubs and governing bodies. The advice to the governing bodies and the clubs is that it's all about education. For example, we dealt with a young footballer who is about to be signed to an Academy at a Premier League club, but there was an anti-doping investigation against him and that individual had never received any anti-doping education in their life. They were 15. These players are in academies from around the age of six, so why on earth isn't there an education package being delivered universally to those children? And it's not a unique problem for England or the UK, it's across the board.

I think it's all about education, first and foremost. And you've then got the fact that international players, in Mudryk's case from Ukraine, need to understand what the anti-doping rules are in this country and overcome any language barriers that may be in place to ensure there's a sound understanding of the rules. And not just for the athletes, clubs and governing bodies have a responsibility to educate all staff.

Now, under the new WADA rules, athlete personnel are also susceptible to charges. They can be implicated and stripped of their livelihoods. So it is about ensuring there is a greater narrative and understanding of what obligations there are.

There has to be a positive culture in a sporting environment, so what we always say to our Brabners clients is, 'Have you got everything in place in terms of your regulatory framework?' We ask if there is sufficient education, and whether these athletes, and the staff and personnel surrounding them understand the implications if they get things wrong.

It is also vitally important when you're dealing with a case like the Mudryk one that you can showcase good character. It's not just a case of saying Mudryk didn't have any other anti-doping violations. It's showing that, as a player, he has a relatively clean record. It can be in part about the type of person he is. Is he involved in any charitable organisations? What sort of things does he advocate for? We always advise clients to present that person and themselves in the best possible light and in the most positive way possible.

Interestingly, in this instance, both the player and Chelsea have come forward with a unified front, and the statements released by both were quite tailored, not particularly detailed, but very clear about Mudryk's innocence. We'll see how that develops going forward. And the other thing that we advise on is crisis management. So it's about understanding what is being put in the public domain is representing the case you want to pursue and making sure that errors aren't made early doors such as clumsy remarks and those sorts of things.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 20/12/2024