In the strangest NFL relocation situation of all time, the Baltimore Colts moved to Indianapolis in March 1984.

With several factors, including governmental, building tension between the City of Baltimore and Colts owner Robert Irsay, the owner demanded his team pack up and move in the middle of the night.

Like that, the Colts were out of Baltimore, on the road to Indianapolis with 15 semi-trucks on the way to the team’s new home.

The ‘Midnight Mayflower’ move is one of the strangest situations in NFL history. Here are the factors that led to the Colts’ relocation and the backlash that followed.

Factors Leading to Colts’ Move

Irsay’s costly decision-making causes struggles

Leading up to Irsay moving the team in the middle of the night, the Colts were declining after three straight divisional-round losses from 1975-1977.

In the years following, the Colts suffered six straight losing seasons, and attendance at home games decreased with every passing season.

Throughout these years, Irsay began to search for a new home for the Colts, from Memphis to Los Angeles, despite publicly denying the team was planning to leave. The team’s situation was so bad that John Elway famously refused to play for the Colts after being selected by Baltimore with the No. 1 pick in 1983.

With his hands tied, Irsay traded Elway to the Denver Broncos, where he won two Super Bowls and was the 1987 NFL MVP.

When Irsay acquired the Colts in 1972, the team was fresh from a Super Bowl win in 1970. Irsay fired Super Bowl-winning coach Don McCafferty and traded legendary quarterback Johnny Unitas, leading to their decline in attendance and losing seasons.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Indianapolis Colts did not win their first Super Bowl in Indy until 2006 (Super Bowl XLI).

Leading up to the Colts’ decision to move, Indianapolis had made it known the city wanted an NFL team. The city funded and built the 80,000-seat Hoosier Dome, the seats of which were blue and white, a clear indicator of interest in the Colts.

Irsay had noticed the new stadium and was particularly interested in its luxury suites, something that was still uncommon for NFL stadiums around that time.

Going into 1984, Indianapolis had made its offer for the Colts, an enticing enough argument to force the city of Baltimore to consider enforcing eminent domain on the Colts’ organization.

Ultimately, on March 27, 1984, Maryland’s state Senate reached a 38-4 vote, approving legislation and allowing the city to seize the Colts under eminent domain. The next day, the Colts were on their way to Baltimore after a phone call Irsay made to Indianapolis city mayor William Hudnut, informing him of the move.

How ‘Midnight Mayflower’ Got Its Name

A popular truck company will forever live in infamy

After hearing the news that his city was finally getting an NFL team, Hudnut called a close friend who owned the moving company Mayflower Transit and had 15 trucks sent to Maryland in the dead of night.

The trucks were loaded, and the team was moved to Indianapolis by March 29th, giving the ‘Midnight Mayflower’ its name. Enraged Baltimore fans could be seen wearing anti-Irsay shirts, and a boycott of Mayflower Transit ensued in the Baltimore area.

From then on, the team became the Indianapolis Colts and secured a playoff berth four seasons after moving to Indianapolis.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.