Highlights Since anti-LGBTQ+ social media posts surfaced, Korbin Albert has faced fan and player backlash

Albert's own fans have booed her at matches and current and former players have criticized her

USWNT coach Emma Hayes has opted to help Albert grow from the situation and repair relationships

Budding American soccer star Korbin Albert scored a stunning first goal for the senior USA women’s national team, and it came in a big spot at the 2024 Olympics .

It was a game-winner against Australia that helped close out a perfect group stage performance by the USWNT.

And while her teammates were seen celebrating Albert on the field, not everyone across the USWNT fan base felt the same way only a few months removed from Albert reposting and liking anti-LGBTQ+ content on her social media accounts.

The 20-year-old midfielder, who plays for French power Paris Saint-Germain, came under fire for the transphobic and homophobic messages she amplified, and she was criticized by current and former USA stars alike.

Albert subsequently issued an apology, but it fell short for many, and her coach admits that the player is still “working on herself” as she attempts to rebuild her standing in the USWNT locker room and among fans.

It’s unclear if Albert has been able to fully repair the situation, and some have pointed to Albert’s substitute entrance in the same Australia match as a sign. It appears that the USWNT players walking off the field were not so eager to acknowledge Albert on their way past her.

Or maybe there is really nothing to read into that instance. But that hasn’t stopped the commentary and discussion about it in the wake of the match.

And now Albert, who has been booed by U.S. fans on multiple occasions since her social media posts were shared, will get the start in the 2024 Olympic quarterfinal against Japan with central midfielder Sam Coffey suspended for the match. As has been the case when Albert has stepped on the field, this story and the emotions and tension that accompany it, are sure to all resurface.

Korbin Albert social media posts

What Albert did that led to heavy public criticism

Several reports have detailed Albert’s reposting of content that contained anti-LGBTQ+ statements, including a sermon that stated being gay and “feeling transgender” was wrong.

She also reportedly liked an Instagram meme that made light of Megan Rapinoe’s injury in her final match as a professional with the language: “God taking time off performing miracles to make sure Megan Rapinoe sprains her ankle in her final ever game." Rapinoe was an openly gay athlete during her playing days.

Another post cited in the media coverage was a TikTok of Albert’s family members stating “their pronouns are U.S.A.” at a July 4th gathering.

The social media activity that surfaced in March 2024 has since been deleted.

Korbin Albert apology

USWNT player addressed the public uproar in a social media post

On March 28, Albert used her Instagram Stories to post an apology that was not universally well-received.

"I want to sincerely apologize for my actions on social media. Liking and sharing posts that are offensive, insensitive and hurtful was immature and disrespectful which was never my intent. I'm really disappointed in myself and am deeply sorry for the hurt that I have caused to my teammates, other players, fans, friends and anyone who was offended. "I truly believe that everyone should feel safe and respected everywhere and on all playing fields. I know my actions have not lived up to that and for that I sincerely apologize. It's an honor and a privilege to get to play this sport on this world stage and I promise to do better."

The apology didn’t stop fans from booing Albert when she was announced as a substitute in a friendly against South Korea on June 1.

What USWNT players said about Korbin Albert

Several stars spoke out or amplified reactions condemning Albert's social media activity

Both current and former USWNT stars made their voices heard about Albert’s social media posts, beginning with Megan Rapinoe, who confirmed to The Athletic that the strong message she delivered on her platforms was directed at Albert's actions. Rapinoe was the subject of one of Albert's posts.

"For people who want to hide behind 'my beliefs,' I would just ask one question, are you making any type of space safer, more inclusive, more whole, any semblance of better, bringing the best out of anyone. Because if you aren't, all you believe in is hate. And kids are literally killing themselves because of this hate. Wake TF up! Yours truly, #15.

"For all my trans homies enduring this horrific treatment day in and day out, I see you and hear you and I am WITH YOU."

The USWNT captains at the time, Lindsey Horan and Alex Morgan, used a press conference to make it clear where they stood and how they were handling the matter internally.

“We just want to address the disappointing situation regarding Korbin that has unfolded over this past week. We’ve worked extremely hard to uphold the integrity of this national team through all of the generations, and we are extremely, extremely sad that this standard was not upheld,” Horan said.

Meanwhile, Trinity Rodman’s comments to Vanity Fair a few months later in June 2024 struck a different tone:

“Obviously getting booed is horrible, but there’s people that have their opinions and have their beliefs and they’re not always going to match up with those. Even if you’re in the spotlight, it doesn’t mean you believe the same things as everybody else. But yeah, for us, she’s on the US women’s national team and we’re going to be her teammates and support her.”

USWNT central defender Tierna Davidson, who is openly gay, shared her personal reaction to Albert’s social media posts on the Good Game with Sarah Spain podcast on July 23.

“I think it’s a difficult situation that has obviously affected me personally given what she was speaking on,” Davidson said. “We have to learn from what we do in our lives and how people react to it and understand the hurt that we can cause.”

Former USWNT star Christen Press made it clear that she had wanted to see a strong public response from the U.S. Soccer Federation.

“The tweets, TikToks, Instagrams, those are external. So I think to a certain extent it needed to be handled publicly,” Press said about the USSF on “The RE-CAP Show” on June 20. “And I also think that there’s an opportunity to show how to handle this.

“You have an opportunity as an institution, I’m talking about U.S. Soccer, to show a good way to create a culture that doesn’t just monetize Pride, but actually protects people’s feelings and psychological safety and physical safety.”

What USWNT coach Emma Hayes said

USA manager opts to help Korbin Albert grow from the situation

New USWNT manager Emma Hayes, who officially took over the team for her first match on June 1, has adopted the approach of helping Albert grow from the situation, and repair the relationships with the persons whom she hurt by the beliefs she amplified on social media.

“There’s no denying there’s been a lot of work that’s been going on in the background to work with Korbin. As I’ve expressed on several occasions, I think it’s really important that everybody in this team understands the importance of not just being tolerant and respectful, and understanding the things that matter to all of us,” Hayes said on June 26 after announcing Albert's inclusion in the 2024 USWNT Olympic roster.

“I think she’s had a really, really tough time. She’s really struggled, and I think some of that has shown in her performances,” Hayes continued. “Understandably. She’s a young person and having to deal with a lot of criticism, rightfully so. She can hear the noise in the stadium. That’s affected her.”

"I can say, firsthand, having spent a limited time with Korbin, she really is a lovely person and someone who really values the most important things. She’s spending time working on herself, as we all do. I look forward to building on that with her. I want everybody to know that my job is to make sure I keep doing that, and I want the fans to really embrace Korbin. I do think she’s a tremendous human being."

The Athletic’s Meg Linehan shared Hayes’ statements regarding Albert from the USA vs. Australia postgame, following the player's first goal.

“She’s someone who is truly sorry for what she’s done and has done a lot of work on understanding not just the implications of her actions, but she’s a really inclusive person and she’s really thoughtful and kind and she had to do a fair bit of growing up.”

ESPN shared another part of Hayes’ comments after the same match.

"I'm a mother and my instinct is to protect, and I'm never ever going to change that, but I don't tolerate [that], and we want an environment where people can feel they can be their self."

As the USWNT enters the knockout rounds of the 2024 Olympics, there still seems to be a disconnect between what Hayes has experienced privately with Albert, and what the U.S. soccer community wants to see publicly. And until Albert is able to reconcile that disconnect through a public showing of actions and words, the tension created by her presence on the team will likely continue.