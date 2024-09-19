As the wins, draws and losses pile up and the season keeps moving forward, the standings and goal charts have taken shape in MLS .

But behind those box score numbers are advanced stats that often help inform the number that matters most: points.

Those advanced metrics can be useful to paint a fuller picture of a team’s season, with all clubs having played between 28 and 30 of their 34-game schedule.

Below is a brief rundown of MLS advanced statistics based on a few variations of expected goals — for teams and individuals. All numbers are per Opta, and stats are from the MLS regular season only, exincluding Leagues Cup or U.S. Open Cup matches.

MLS Leaders in Expected Goals Difference

Somehow, Inter Miami are not on this list, but RBNY are

Team Expected Goal Difference (xGD) Actual Goal Difference (GD) LAFC +16.9 +14 NY Red Bulls +12.5 +8 Columbus Crew +11.4 +26 Real Salt Lake +9.4 +15 FC Cincinnati +8.6 +13

If a team has a positive expected goal difference, it's because they're creating high quality chances and preventing opponents from getting many.

LAFC has the best expected goal difference in MLS, at +16.5 xGD. That falls roughly in line with their actual goal difference, which took a hit with their recent 4-2 loss to rival LA Galaxy.

Earlier this season, LAFC were best in both most expected goals and fewest expected goals against. They no longer have the top spot in either of those categories, but they remain in the top five. The Columbus Crew are in the top 10 in both categories as well.

The New York Red Bulls are underperforming their xGD, and have been hurting in the goalscoring department though it's worth noting that star midfielder Emil Forsberg has played just four minutes in their last 13 games. Real Salt Lake and FC Cincinnati round out the top five in xGD.

MLS leaders Inter Miami have the second-best actual goal difference, but they don't figure on this list.

Worst MLS Teams in Expected Goal Difference

Caleb Porter's men have the worst expected goal numbers in MLS

Team Expected Goal Difference (xGD) Actual Goal Difference (GD) New England Revolution -21.3 -24 Austin FC -15.9 -9 CF Montréal -14 -22 San Jose Earthquakes -11.2 -31 Nashville SC -11 -15

These teams are giving up more quality chances than they are creating, which is a recipe for a poor season. The bottom five teams in expected goal difference are all below the playoff line. Three of the five are in the bottom five in points as well.

The New England Revolution have the worst expected goal difference (xGD) in MLS. They have the fewest xG (by a wide margin of five goals) and the third-most expected goals allowed (xGA).

Austin FC have the second-worst xGD. It could get worse, as their remaining six matches come against teams all currently above the playoff line. CF Montréal, the San Jose Earthquakes and Nashville SC aren’t far behind.

Teams Overperforming Their Expected Goal Difference

This category can partly explain Inter Miami's place atop the league

Team Expected Goal Difference (xGD) Actual Goal Difference (GD) Overperformance Inter Miami +0.2 +24 +23.8 Columbus Crew +11.4 +26 +14.6 FC Dallas -10.7 -2 +9.7 Houston Dynamo +0.02 +9 +8.9 LA Galaxy +7 +15 +8

Teams show up here because they have exceptional finishing, scoring more goals than the chances created say they should, as well as sensational goalkeeping stopping goals that should likely be going in.

Inter Miami are vastly overperforming their expected goal difference (xGD), by nearly 24 goals. Being buoyed by multiple world-class finishers and having an excellent shotstopper in Drake Callender contributes in a big way to this figure.

The Crew are overperforming their underlying numbers by almost 15 goals. They, too, have lethal finishers and a strong goalkeeper.

FC Dallas is the only team with a negative xGD on this list. They still sit five points below the playoff line in the Western Conference.

The high-powered LA Galaxy and Houston Dynamo round out this list.

Teams Underperforming Their Expected Goal Difference

It's natural that the bottom team in the league would top this list

Team Expected Goal Difference (xGD) Actual Goal Difference (GD) Underperformance San Jose Earthquakes -11.2 -31 -19.8 D.C. United +4.3 -13 -17.3 Chicago Fire -4.3 -16 -11.7 CF Montréal -13.9 -22 -8.1 St. Louis City -7.6 -15 -7.4

This is a category in which teams are doing what they should not: missing their scoring chances, and allowing opponents to score on lower quality chances.

The last-place San Jose Earthquakes are vastly underperforming their underlying numbers, and the starkest reason in their case is league-worst goalkeeping at the club. Their 51.1 xGA is second-worst in MLS, but is still outpacing their 67 goals against.

D.C. United, who are just below the playoff line in the East on tiebreakers, are next in this ranking. They are the team on this list that is somehow closest to the playoff line.

The Chicago Fire and CF Montréal are trailing D.C. in the standings, while St. Louis City’s dim playoff hopes have been all but dashed by the number of points they have dropped in recent games.

Players Leading in Expected Goals

The xG leader is not the MLS Golden Boot leader

Player (Team) Non-penalty Expected Goals (npxG) Actual Non-Penalty Goals Scored Denis Bouanga (LAFC) 12.9 10 Christian Benteke (DC) 12.6 16 Dejan Joveljic (LAG) 12.5 13 Gabriel Pec (LAG) 12.02 12 Chicho Arango (RSL) 12 15

On the individual side, LAFC star Denis Bouanga leads MLS in non-penalty xG. While his actual goals scored aren’t far off, his total 17 goals has been boosted with seven penalties.

DC United center forward Christian Benteke and LA Galaxy striker Dejan Joveljic narrowly trail Bouanga in xG, but Benteke’s 19 total goals put him first in the MLS Golden Boot race.

Real Salt Lake star Chicho Arango is two goals behind Benteke in that race while Joveljic’s teammate Gabriel Pec is in the top five as well.

Players Overperforming Their Expected Goals

The top finisher in MLS is Inter Miami's Luis Suarez

Player (Team) Non-penalty Expected Goals (npxG) Actual Non-Penalty Goals Scored Overperformance Luis Suárez (MIA) 10.5 17 +6.4 Mateusz Bogusz (LAFC) 7.7 14 +6.3 Lionel Messi (MIA) 8.3 13 +4.7 Andres Gomez (RSL) 8.5 13 +4.5 Petar Musa (DAL) 8.7 13 +4.3

Inter Miami duo Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi are significantly overperforming their individual expected goal total, contributing to Miami’s league-best +24 goal difference.

LAFC midfielder Mateusz Bogusz is in the midst of a career-year and his penchant for highlight-reel goals puts him second here.

FC Dallas newcomer Petar Musa and Andres Gomez, who departed RSL for Rennes this summer, round out the top five.

Players Underperforming Their Expected Goals

RBNY's scoring woes have not been helped by one player's struggles

Player (Team) Non-penalty Expected Goals (npxG) Actual Non-Penalty Goals Scored Underperformance Dante Vanzeir (RBNY) 7.2 2 -5.2 Ted Ku-DiPietro (DC) 5.2 2 -3.2 Joao Klauss (STL) 6.9 4 -2.9 Denis Bouanga (LAFC) 12.9 10 -2.9 Amine Bassi (HOU) 5.8 3 -2.8

NY Red Bulls Designated Player forward Dante Vanzeir continues to struggle in his second season in MLS, far and away the league-worst when it comes to underperforming his expected goals total.

It’s been a frustrating second season in MLS for St. Louis CITY SC forward Joao Klauss, who is just behind young DC United attacker Ted Ku-DiPietro in underperforming his xG.

Bouanga, who is tied for second in the league in goals, is in the top five. He has scored all seven of his penalty attempts. Houston’s Amine Bassi rounds out the five.