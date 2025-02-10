With greater competition and collaboration between clubs on either side of the Mexican-American border, transfer dealings have increased between Liga MX and MLS clubs.

Signings have traveled both ways, as MLS clubs routinely spend big to bring in proven Liga MX stars. Names like Lucas Zelarayan, Jonathan Rodriguez, Raul Ruidiaz and Alan Pulido are a few of many examples over the last several years. Over the last 15 months, however, more players are going from MLS to Mexico than previously.

Some cases are provoking discussion among executives in MLS circles given the stage of a player’s career. It isn’t just Pulido returning to Mexico — it’s rising talents, too.

For instance, Los Angeles FC transferred Mateusz Bogusz to Cruz Azul for north of a club-record fee of $10 million. The move was understandable for all parties — that’s an excellent fee to receive, and LAFC want to be a club that develops and sells, plus financially, they couldn’t offer Bogusz a contract north of $700,000 as he was on the MLS salary cap as a U-22 initiative player. That designation has a cap on how much they can make.

With no designated player slot open (or at least none they were willing to use as they are saving it for the summer), LAFC would be maxed out at offering Bogusz an annual salary of $1.7 million.

Mexican clubs have no such barriers. By signing with Cruz Azul, sources deduce Bogusz at least tripled — if not quadrupled — his 2024 salary, listed by the MLS Players Association at $675,000.

In the market, is that a strategy the league wants to incentivize when MLS and Liga MX clubs are competing in Concacaf Champions Cup and Leagues Cup?

“Are we going to develop Liga MX’s next stars for them?” one Western Conference executive asked. He didn’t have a great answer, either, but raised a good point.

The U-22 initiative serves as the chance for MLS clubs to spend discretionary funds on talented young players. By nature, these types of multi-million dollar acquisitions carry risk. Not every talented young player pans out. Players peak in the mid-to-late twenties. A lot can go wrong.

A lot does often go wrong. Teams are still figuring out the best ways to utilize this mechanism, but when things go right, Liga MX clubs are ready to make offers.

“Every big Liga MX team can triple contracts for these players,” that same executive said. “They watch who does good, then acquire.”

They end up paying big fees, but it comes with fewer questions. Cruz Azul won’t have to worry about how Bogusz’s game translates from Europe to North America, nor if he can make the jump from a talented young player to a highly-productive attacker. He did that at LAFC.

It was a similar story for Brandon Vazquez. FC Cincinnati weren’t going to give him a DP contract and off to CF Monterrey he went to get a market-value pay raise. After one year in Mexico, Vazquez is back in MLS with Austin FC . His contract will be aligned with what he signed in Monterrey, not Cincinnati.

Brandon Vazquez - MLS vs Liga MX Stat Comparison Category MLS (ATL & CIN) Liga MX (CF Monterrey) Appearances 144 49 Starts 80 17 Goals 35 14 Assists 19 1

It’s not all negative and this is just the nature of doing business in global soccer. The richer teams buy the best players. Bayern Munich signs players from someone like Club Brugge. Liverpool acquires from Southampton. Real Madrid from other rich clubs. Saudi Arabian clubs have come over the top to acquire from all of the above with seemingly limitless funds.

“It’s a case-by-case basis. It’s good money. We’re in a buying and selling business. If you acquire a player at a young age and sell him, then use that money to sign someone else, it’s good.” – MLS executive

For MLS clubs, it’s a lucrative way to sustain spending. Cade Cowell signed for Chivas from San Jose for a $4 million fee. That easily trumped any offer from Europe. Ditto for Frankie Amaya, who left the New York Red Bulls for Toluca on a $4 million fee. Fidel Barajas was signed by Chivas for $4 million, half a season after Real Salt Lake acquired the player for less than $500,000. Atlanta United’s Giorgos Giakoumakis went to Cruz Azul for $10.5 million, 18 months after Atlanta signed him for less than $4 million.

New rules will give other MLS clubs the chance to keep players in the league and pay them something similar to Mexico. This winter, MLS implemented a cash-based trade system so teams can sign players within MLS for a transfer fee, the same way they would anywhere else in the world. That was previously not allowed.

LA Galaxy star forward Dejan Joveljic went to Sporting KC for a $4 million fee and a big new contract, with the American club convincing him while Mexican giants Tigres pushed as well. Even as recently as last summer, that scenario would have been impossible for Joveljic to stay.

The best way to move forward isn’t clear and varies club-by-club. All 30 clubs want to win. Some are willing to pay more to make that happen. Others rely on transfer revenue raised to remain sustainable and Mexico is a money stream many clubs won’t want to turn off.