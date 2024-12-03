Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could be hit with a slight dilemma in the January transfer window - with defender Jakub Kiwior reportedly being on the shortlist of two European clubs as he continues to receive a lack of game time at the Emirates Stadium. And although he is 'not a priority' for the Spanish boss, he would loathe to see a defender go without much backup.

Kiwior joined Arsenal from Spezia in January 2023, and after making eight appearances in the second half of his first campaign, the future looked bright for Kiwior - especially after featuring in 20 Premier League games last time out. But just a handful of appearances this time out have seen his game time suffer, and with that in mind, the 24-year-old's career is stalling - with reports stating that he could look to secure a move away in the January transfer window to kick-start his career.

Report: Jakub Kiwior Has Received Serie A Interest

The defender has become surplus to requirements at Arsenal

The report states that despite only signing for the Gunners just under two years ago, Kiwior is no longer part of Arteta's plans at Arsenal, having only played in a possible 12 percent of games so far at the Emirates Stadium this season. The defender is 'not a priority' for Arteta, but he is under contract for another three-and-a-half-years - though that still hasn't seen interest in his services wane, with Serie A clubs holding him in high regard.

Jakub Kiwior's Premier League statistics - Arsenal squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes played 143 19th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 0.2 =14th Clearances Per Game 1.7 =7th Tackles Per Game 0.3 18th Match rating 6.12 22nd

Napoli and Fiorentina are seemingly interested in the 'extraordinary' star, and would consider a move in the January transfer window, but the Italian duo are seemingly unable to conjure up a suitable fee for the Polish defender's talents.

The most suitable option would be a loan move in January, though Arteta has refused this for the time being - with the report stating that, despite his lack of minutes, Arteta knows that he can't go into the season with only three central defenders - especially with an increased injury risk and Champions League football to play. Kiwior would be in favour of a return to Italy, though it remains to be seen whether his representatives will convince Arsenal chiefs to let him seek pastures new.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jakub Kiwior has 31 caps for the Polish national team.

Kiwior has impressed almost every time that Arteta has selected him in his backline, filling in a lot at left-back last season as the Gunners pushed Manchester City all the way to the last day of the campaign in the Premier League in the race for the title - but with the form of William Saliba and Gabriel, he's found it hard to burst into the starting XI.

Related BBC Pundit 'Excited' by 'Fascinating' Thing Arsenal Keep Doing Arsenal have seen themselves profit from set-pieces for a long time under Mikel Arteta and Nigel Reo-Coker has lauded them for their prolific approach

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 03-12-24.