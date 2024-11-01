Manchester United have confirmed Ruben Amorim as their new head coach, in a major change at the club under INEOS.

The board sacked Erik Ten Hag as manager on Monday after another poor start to the season, but have moved swiftly to replace him with the 39-year-old Portuguese tactician after agreeing a deal with Sporting CP which saw them pay a little bit more than his £8.3m release clause to bring him in over the November international break.

However, it has been revealed that alongside a title change there are other changes in the agreement for the boss including the fact that a veto on transfers has been removed.

Amorim Won't Have a Transfer Veto

Part of a wider club plan

Writing on his personal X account, GIVEMESPORT journalist Ben Jacobs revealed that the recruitment veto which was present in Ten Hag's contract at Old Trafford from the previous club ownership is not part of Amorim's agreement with INEOS, which will see him under contract until 2027 with the option of an extra year.

This is part of a wider club plan where the new manager is expected to fit into the new club model, but any transfer dealings are still expected to be collaborative between Amorim and the recruitment department.

INEOS triggered the one-year contract extension in Ten Hag's contract during the summer which saw him maintain that veto, but any new deal he may have signed with the club would have seen it removed. The Dutchman was comfortable with a triggered option because he believed at the time he would be given time and it meant that the veto would stay in tact.

Amorim will officially begin his reign at Old Trafford on November 11th after an agreement was found with Sporting to appoint him during his 30-day notice period, which was part of his release clause. He will remain in charge in Lisbon for Friday night's game against Estrela Amadora, before also taking charge of games against Manchester City in the Champions League and Braga in the Portuguese league before the international break.

Amorim's Managerial Statistics Matches Managed 245 Wins 175 Draws 34 Losses 36 Win Percentage 71.4%

United have handed Ruud van Nistelrooy the interim job in the mean time, which saw him lead the team to a 5-2 win in the Carabao Cup over Leicester City in midweek. He will stay in charge for games against Chelsea on Sunday before a Europa League clash with PAOK and another league game against Leicester, before Amorim joins.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 1/11/2024.