Key Takeaways Bruno Fernandes has been heavily criticised for his performance against Crystal Palace on Saturday night.

The Manchester United captain was wasteful in possession, losing the ball an astonishing 34 times.

Fernandes was allowed to stay on the pitch by Erik ten Hag, while better performers were sacrificed.

The points were shared between Crystal Palace and Manchester United on Saturday night, but one of the biggest talking points was the performance of the Red Devils captain Bruno Fernandes. Erik ten Hag's men dominated the ball for large parts of the contest, and were able to create plenty of opportunities - something that will leave hope that the club are heading in the right direction on the pitch.

Fernandes himself spurned a couple of glorious chances, though he made them harder for himself by taking one on with the outside of his foot as he charged in on Dean Henderson and another on the volley after Alejandro Garnacho crashed the crossbar. He was kept on for the entirety of the proceedings, but the United faithful have all been saying the same thing on social media in the aftermath.

Fernandes' Sloppy Display vs Crystal Palace

The midfielder was incredibly wasteful in possession

The Portuguese international, who was handed a 4/10 rating from the Manchester Evening News, was far from at his best at Selhurst Park - something noted by his less than impressive statistics with the ball. While he was able to pull off two key passes, the 29-year-old lost possession 34 times, more than any other United player. Despite this, he was allowed to stay on the pitch while more impressive performers were forced to make way.

Christian Eriksen was far more effective on the night. The Dane had a better pass accuracy (88%), played more key passes (3), and also finished with a higher xA (expected assists) number at 0.35. He also lost possession 50% less than his skipper. His efforts were rewarded by him being hooked off for new signing Manuel Ugarte in the 76th minute.

Bruno Fernandes vs Christian Eriksen (Stats vs Crystal Palace) Bruno Fernandes Christian Eriksen xG 0.36 0 xA 0.14 0.35 Pass Accuracy 73% 88% Key Passes 2 3 Big Chances Created 0 1 Possession Lost 34 17

Then there is also the case of Joshua Zirkzee. The Dutchman has settled into life in England well, and continued his impressive form against the Eagles. Much of the elements of his game that he was praised for during the 3-0 defeat to Southampton were on display again on Saturday night. Yet, Zirkzee barely lasted an hour before being replaced, with Fernandes was allowed to continue his careless showing.

This decision led to plenty of reaction from fans online, with one person complaining that "this was a typical Bruno Fernandes performance. None of the usual scapegoats started today, so it was easy to notice." Another elaborated further, saying: "We need to talk about Bruno Fernandes. Why can’t he hold possession well? His decision-making is affecting us."

Meanwhile, one fan argued that the solution lay in the transfer market, suggesting that United "need to go all in for Musiala. Bruno Fernandes is killing me. The most wasteful footballer."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bruno Fernandes has lost possession an average of 18.8 times per game this season.

Ten Hag's Substitutions Criticised

United lost control of the game after their manager made changes

The fact that Ten Hag opted to keep on Fernandes, who signed a bumper new deal worth £240k p/w to keep him at Old Trafford during the summer, rather than some players who may have a lower status at the club, was ultimately his side's downfall on the night.

United dominated the early portion of the match, with Palace's only real opportunity falling to Eberechi Eze on the counter late in the first period. As the second half kicked into gear and changes were made by both sides, the 20-time champions lost control of the encounter and in the end had to thank goalkeeper Andre Onana for making sure they didn't walk away with nothing.

Supporters were quick to point out the former Ajax boss' lapse in judgment online, with one supporter stating that "Bruno Fernandes is a problem in this team. Erik ten Hag should subbed him off and kept Eriksen as a 10. The amount of times Bruno lost the ball or breaks our attacks was frustrating. Taking Zirkzee off was evident how we lacked creativity on the wing & centrally."

The sentiment that Zirkzee should've been allowed to continue over Fernandes was a popular one online, with another fan bemoaning: "Joshua Zirkzee has been one of the best players for us. Bruno Fernandes [dropped] one of the worst performances I have ever seen. Guess who he [Ten Hag] took off?"

The result means that United have still not won back-to-back Premier League games since the end of last season, leaving Ten Hag with more pressure on his shoulders ahead of the visit of Tottenham next Sunday.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - accurate as of 22/09/2024.