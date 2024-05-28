Highlights Mike Tyson experienced a mid-flight medical emergency due to an ulcer flare-up, but his team has reassured fans he is healthy and recovering.

An eyewitness has revealed all about what happened to the legendary boxer before, during, and after the flight.

Tyson is returning to the boxing ring in July to fight 27-year-old Jake Paul.

An eyewitness has revealed details of the medical emergency that former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson suffered on board an American Airlines flight from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday evening.

The former heavyweight champion is preparing for his first professional boxing fight in almost 20 years, as he meets Jake Paul in Dallas on the 20th of July. Tyson has disclosed in the past that he is nervous about the fight, but those nerves fade the closer the event draws near. However, he chose to remind himself he is "invincible" but praised the rise of The Problem Child in boxing.

Events Before Takeoff

The former heavyweight champion was on board American Airlines flight 1815 from Miami to Los Angeles. An eyewitness revealed that the flight was delayed by two hours due to extreme heat in the area.

Tyson could be seen wearing a matching blue and white print cabana set as he emerged from the Admiral's Club for the boarding time of 5:10 PM. He was escorted away following the delay before eventually boarding at 6:30 PM.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Come fight night, it will be 6,979 days since Mike Tyson's last professional boxing match.

The eyewitness report that emerged revealed that the 57-year-old seemed perfectly healthy as they boarded the flight, accommodating fans who recognised him, even taking pictures with a few.

“There was a lot of buzz when he left the Admirals Club and got to the gate. A lot of fans recognised him, and a few people got pictures. He was very accommodating, and then he was escorted away from the gate because the flight was delayed. After all, the gate person said that the plane was too hot because it had been sitting all day and had to cool down.”

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 28/05/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 58 10 Wins 50 9 Losses 6 1 Draws 0 0 No Contests 2 0

The Events on Board the Flight

Half an hour before the flight landed in Los Angeles, passengers received a pre-recorded message asking for medical personnel as another passenger was in distress. Any medical professionals on board were asked to contact the flight attendants or press the call button to notify them. At the time, it was unknown who the passenger was that required medical care.

Due to Tyson being in first class, there were not many who knew who the passenger was, but as the eyewitness asked the stewardess who was in distress, the response received was that it was an important passenger. After mouthing the words, Mike Tyson, the stewardess nodded her head to say yes.

“Then our screens said medical assistance needed, and repeated the same thing. He was in first class, but we were in an exit row. They asked us to stay on the plane and landed, so paramedics could enter. [The stewardess] said something like, ‘He’s a really important passenger so we want to make sure he’s OK.’ I knew it was him, but I just mouthed the words ‘Mike Tyson’ and she nodded her head yes.”

How is Mike Tyson Now

After the flight landed at LAX, paramedics boarded so that Tyson could receive treatment after he became dizzy and nauseous during the flight. Passengers were reportedly unable to disembark the flight for 25 minutes as the former heavyweight champion received medical care.

His team issued a statement following the incident declaring that the 57-year-old was healthy and his symptoms were due to an ulcer flaring up mid-flight. They went on to thank the medical personnel who treated Tyson during his medical emergency and expressed gratitude on behalf of the 57-year-old for that treatment.

“Thankfully, Mr. Tyson is doing great. He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up 30 minutes before landing. He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.”

There were concerns regarding the 57-year-old's ability to fight in July, but those appear to have been shut down by the response of Tyson's opponent Jake Paul on social media.