Highlights Eberechi Eze may prefer Manchester City over Tottenham for a potential move due to City's interest in him.

Eze has a reported £60m release clause, making it challenging for Tottenham to secure him in the summer.

Eze could be an ideal addition for Tottenham's left-wing slot and provide quality backup for James Maddison.

Eberechi Eze is one of England's most sought-after talents after a superbly strong stint at Crystal Palace in the Premier League over the past two seasons - and with clubs being interested in securing his services, the midfielder is thought to prefer a move to Manchester City over Tottenham Hotspur, according to reports.

Both clubs have been linked with the England star, who has burst onto the international scene over the past year, with view to a move. Having recorded his best goalscoring Premier League season so far in the year just gone, alongside featuring at his first continental tournament, Eze has risen massively and that could see him join a club in European competition. And with that in mind, he is thought to prefer a move to City over Tottenham despite his entire professional career being in London so far.

Eze 'Prefers' City Move Over Tottenham Switch

The midfielder would be joining a trophy-laden side

The report by the Daily Mirror (via TBR Football) suggests that Eze would be more attracted to the opportunity of joining City if the four-time reigning Premier League champions were to reignite their interest in his services - which would shove Tottenham further back in the queue when it comes to landing his talents.

Tottenham and City are both thought to be long-term admirers of Eze, with City being keen on him last summer - though they withdrew their interest with Palace wanting a reported £70million to prise him away from Selhurst Park.

Eberechi Eze's Premier League statistics - Crystal Palace squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 27 9th Goals 11 2nd Shots Per Game 3.1 1st Key Passes Per Game 2 1st Dribbles Per Game 2.6 1st Match rating 7.45 2nd

City instead chose to sign Matheus Nunes from Wolverhampton Wanderers, and whilst that deal hasn't quite worked out, Eze could be the next man to come into the Etihad Stadium should City make a move this summer. Pep Guardiola is a huge admirer of the England star and he could make the move with City looking to win five league titles in a row under the Spaniard's guidance.

Eze - described as being a "superstar" by Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher - has already decided which club he wishes to join in the summer transfer window this summer. Whilst the wait goes on for Ange Postecoglou, they have offloaded a few players from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer, and that has given them money to spend as they aim to increase the wealth of options available to them in the summer window.

Tottenham Signing Eze Would be a Huge Statement

The midfield would be an ideal signing for their squad

Eze has a reported £60million release clause, and Tottenham know they will have to pay the full price if they are to land the former Queens Park Rangers talent in the summer.

Whilst James Maddison has been a decent addition behind the striker, Tottenham could do with one more option to play in their attacking midfield three and Eze could be the perfect foil. Dejan Kulusevski and Brennan Johnson are both top talents on the right-hand side, and Maddison has Giovani Lo Celso who can act as his backup in the central role.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: James Maddison recorded four goals and nine assists for Tottenham last season.

However, with Richarlison acting as backup for Son Heung-min up front, it leaves Timo Werner without proper backup on the left-flank. Youngster Mikey Moore has started featuring for Tottenham in pre-season but his minutes need to be managed at 16 years of age - and with Bryan Gil reportedly set to be on his way out of the club, Eze would be perfect to bring into that starting role whilst also offering elite backup for Maddison throughout the campaign.

