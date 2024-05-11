Highlights Mike McCarthy says it's unfair to expect Ezekiel Elliott to carry the ball as much as before.

Elliott joins the Cowboys for his second stint and is expected to be part of a running back by committee.

Despite being on the "back nine" of his career, Elliott is fitting back in and impressing coaches.

The Dallas Cowboys signed running back Ezekiel Elliott to a one-year, $2 million deal earlier this offseason after he spent 2023 with the New England Patriots, and now, head coach Mike McCarthy is tempering expectations of what the near 29-year-old running back will do in 2024.

In a recent press conference, McCarthy said it wouldn’t be “fair” to ask the former All-Pro running back to take on as many carries as before:

That’s not going to be his role. We are going to be a running back by committee.

Elliott Joins Cowboys For Second Stint

The former All-Pro running back was drafted by the Cowboys No. 4 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft

Coming out of Ohio State, Elliott had an instant impact with the Cowboys after they selected him at No. 4 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. In his first season with the team, he ran 322 times for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns, adding 33 receptions for 361 yards and one score.

From there, Elliott went on to have at least 242 carries in every season with the team, but his yards per carry began to take a tumble starting in 2019. That year, he was at 4.5 yards per carry but didn’t go above 4.2 after that. He finished under 4.0 yards per carry in his last two seasons with the Cowboys.

His last season with the team, his first stint, came in 2022, during which he had 231 carries for 876 yards and 12 scores. Following that season, he signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Patriots.

For the first time in his career, Elliott finished with less than 200 carries in a single season, logging 184 for 642 yards and three touchdowns.

With the Cowboys from 2016 to 2022, Elliott had 1,881 carries for 8,904 yards and 71 touchdowns. Through the air, he caught 356 of 467 targets for 2,649 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Ezekiel Elliotts’ Career Statistics Year Team Carries Rushing Yards Rushing TDs 2016 DAL 322 1,631 15 2017 DAL 242 983 7 2018 DAL 304 1,434 6 2019 DAL 301 1,357 12 2020 DAL 244 979 6 2021 DAL 237 1,002 10 2022 DAL 321 876 12 2023 NE 184 642 3

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Elliott ranks third all-time in Cowboys history in rushing behind Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett.

While Elliott is on the “back nine” of his NFL career, McCarthy did have some positive things to say about the veteran:

It’s just like he never left. He’s picked up right where he left off. He’s old school.

