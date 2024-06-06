Highlights Elliott embraces any role asked of him by the Cowboys: "I love football... Whatever it takes for me to help this team win."

The Cowboys showed reluctance to invest in big RB contracts, opting for low-cost RB depth for 2024.

Elliott aims to manage his workload and stay fresh after accumulating plenty of NFL miles on his tires.

Over eight seasons in the NFL, Ezekiel Elliott has checked off every evolutionary point in a running back’s career. He began as the fourth overall pick, piling up massive stats that earned him an enormous contract, which immediately painted him as overvalued in the eyes of number crunchers. Then, he became part of the clichéd running back by committee alongside Tony Pollard before settling as a backup with the New England Patriots.

Now that it’s come full circle back with the Dallas Cowboys, he’s just happy to do whatever’s asked of him:

“Shoot, I don’t know exactly what it looks like, but we’ll see. I love football. I’m going to do whatever it takes for me, that I need to do, to help this team win. Whatever that is.”

The Cowboys have an extension with CeeDee Lamb looming, with Dak Prescott also expected to be seeking a massive extension, which left the Cowboys needing to save money at running back.

Here’s the state of Elliott and the Cowboys running back room for 2024.

Elliott Ready For Any Role in Dallas

Cowboys running back room remains a concern

Just as Elliott’s sampled every running back situation imaginable, so have the Cowboys over the past few years. It’s clear after that taste testing of RB configurations that Dallas doesn’t have the appetite to shell out large contracts at that position.

That’s especially true with the pricey contracts of CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott, and Micah Parsons all in the offing. The Cowboys' disinclination to get those deals signed earlier has only driven up their inevitable cost. As a consequence, the RB depth chart consists of:

Ezekiel Elliott

Rico Dowdle

Deuce Vaughn

Royce Freeman

Malik Davis

Snoop Conner

Nathaniel Peat.

Obviously, those names won’t all be on the roster come fall. Even Zeke's roster spot is far from a guarantee, as the Cowboys will simply be looking at who will step up in training camp.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Elliott averaged career lows in rushing yards (642) and yards per attempt (3.5) in 2023.

Combined, the Cowboys' RBs on the depth chart make less than roughly 8 million, which should make cap-savvy fans happy.

However, Cowboys fans are probably not thrilled. It’s great, in theory, to say that all running backs are replaceable, but the lack of a difference maker at that spot puts more pressure on Prescott. We’ve seen that increased load provokes him to take more chances, which leads to understandable but crushing interceptions.

It’s also in stark contrast to a number of teams that signed big-name running backs this offseason, such as the Philadelphia Eagles (Saquon Barkley), Green Bay Packers (Josh Jacobs), and Baltimore Ravens (Derrick Henry). Looking at their own roster, it’s hard to see how Elliott isn’t the starter. At least he’s ready for it mentally:

“I still view myself as a starter in this league. But also I’ve got to take care of my body and make sure I’m fresh for when it matters. What’s that going to look like? I’m not necessarily sure, but we’ll figure it out.”

As a spot starter in New England, Elliott finished with 642 rushing yards on just 3.5 yards per carry. However, he did appear to add a new element to his game as a receiver out of the backfield, recording 51 catches for 313 yards and two touchdowns.

His concern about mileage is well warranted, as he's racked up 7,300 yards on 1650 carries over just 88 games through six seasons. Keep an eye out for the Cowboys to make some sort of move, possibly during the season, to bolster their group of running backs.

