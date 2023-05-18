Ezekiel Elliott’s market might not be as big as he is imaging following his release from the Dallas Cowboys, ESPN’s Kimberley A. Martin.

Ezekiel Elliott was once one of the best running backs in the NFL, and was arguably the most important part of the Dallas Cowboys team. He exploded out of the gates in 2016 with an All-Pro level season in his rookie campaign, leading the league in rushing yards with 1,631 and putting up over 100 yards a game.

However, as he has gotten older and the toll of the position has started to impact his body, that last number has almost halved down to 58.4 yards per game last season (stats via Pro Football Reference). Following that decline, the emergence of Tony Pollard and the fact that they could get rid of some of his salary for this upcoming season, the Cowboys decided to let him go onto the free agency market, despite Elliott making it clear he wanted to stay in Dallas.

Whilst he has dropped off in terms of production, you would think that someone of his talent and name-brand should be able to make his way onto an NFL roster sooner rather than later. But after more than two months on the free agent market, he still finds himself without a team.

And according to Kimberley A. Martin.

Ezekiel Elliott left out in the NFL wilderness

Speaking on ESPN’s First Take (relayed by Dov Kleiman on Twitter), Martin revealed what she had learned about the situation from both Elliott and teams around the league, pointing out that whilst Elliott is prepared to wait a little bit to get his team, GMs around the NFL don’t think that he has much of a market left based on what the 27-year-old wants to get out of his next step.

Video: Kimberley A. Martin discusses what is happening with Ezekiel Elliott:

Ezekiel Elliott set to be at a loose end

Now there were reports that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were interested in him, but given the state of their roster, it doesn’t seem like they are going to be challenging for much this year.

Conversely, if you look at the teams that probably will be, they seem to be pretty set at the running back slot. The Kansas City Chiefs have Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire, the Philadelphia Eagles have D’Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny and Boston Scott, the Cincinnati Bengals Joe Mixon, Chris Brown and Trayveon Williams, whilst the San Francisco 49ers have Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell and (to an extent) Deebo Samuel.

So Elliott might need to change his strategy, or at the very least do something, perhaps by posting a workout on social media to get the word out to teams that he’s getting better. Otherwise he could be set for a very long wait to find a new spot.