Pen has been put to paper and eight-year veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott is officially back with the Dallas Cowboys. He is thrilled to be back home after a one-year stint with the New England Patriots and ready to prove he is still an NFL starter (via NFL.com:).

...I can be a starter in this league. I can still play at a high level... I've always prided myself on being an all-around back...

The former All-Pro will wear No. 15 again and joins a backfield that is drastically different since last year's starter Tony Pollard signed with the Tennessee Titans. So the responsibility falls on Elliott to carry the run game.

Does Elliott Have Enough Gas Left In The Tank?

The Cowboys lack depth in the backfield after not drafting a RB

Elliott is going to have a lot to prove after his stint with the Patriots. With the Patriots, he only averaged 37.8 yards per game on 10.8 rush attempts per game.

Although he didn't have as many touches due to sharing the backfield with Rhamondre Stevenson, he didn't have the same burst through the middle that Cowboys fans were used to. He is entering his eighth season and isn't getting any younger, so it is hard to imagine his stats increasing by much.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: Elliott averaged 3.5 yards per carry in 2023, the lowest of his career.

Even in his final years with the Cowboys, he continued to produce yards on the ground and helped move the ball down the field. More importantly, he was a bruiser that could pound the ball in on the goal line.

Ezekiel Elliott Stats For Previous Three Seasons Year Rushing Yards Touchdowns First Downs Rushing Yards Per Attempt 2023 642 3 33 3.5 2022 876 12 52 3.8 2021 1,002 10 55 4.2

Whatever the future holds, Elliott sounds thrilled to be back in the building where he made his name as a pro:

I definitely missed being here. I missed this building. I missed Cowboys' nation. I'm definitely excited and ready to get this thing going.

Unless the Cowboys make a trade for an experienced running back, odds are Elliott will be lining up behind and beside Prescott for the 2024-25 season. He will be running behind a great offensive line again, and only time will tell if the signing pays off.

