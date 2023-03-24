Ezekiel Elliott’s plans for free agency might not be going as plans following a report about his preferred destinations.

Ezekiel Elliott is perhaps the best example that you can find in the National Football League that you need to make sure you get the best out of your running back when they are young, otherwise you risk them becoming a shell of themselves before they even turn 30.

Having been taken with the #4 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, he exploded out of the gates with an All-Pro level season in his first year, leading the league in rushing yards with 1,631 and putting up over 100 yards a game.

However, as the numbers show, his production has gradually become worse and worse as the years have gone on, and with the Cowboys looking to create some cap space, they took advantage of the opportunity to cut him with less of a financial penalty and send him onto the free agent market:

Ezekiel Elliott’s offseason search proving not to be so easy

So having spent some time looking at the free agent market, Elliott has reportedly come up with the three teams that he would most like to join this offseason, those being the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Each team clearly have their own pros when it comes to signing for them, with the Eagles and Bengals both in the final four last year, whilst the Jets with the likely addition of Aaron Rodgers may well find themselves there this year. However one team has reportedly already said no to Elliott’s advances, and that’s the Cowboys’ division rivals in the Eagles:

It might be a bit of a wait for Ezekiel Elliott to find his team

Given the way that his numbers have continued to decrease (some of which might be down to the deteriorating offensive line), it is going to be hard to see which team will be willing to take him on, especially if he is going to be asking for as much money as he had with his old contract with the Cowboys.

It might well be that his demands, both in terms of playing time and what he’s going to be compensated are going to have to drastically change from what he has been accustomed to, otherwise it might be a very long time before he can find a team that’s willing to give him what he wants after the past few years that he’s had.