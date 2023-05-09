Ezekiel Elliott might be in a position to put on the shoulder pads once again as he has reportedly caught the eye of a team in the NFC.

Ezekiel Elliott is perhaps one of the best examples that drafting a running back is a very risky thing to do, because they can give you some great production to begin with, but if you’re unlucky, you risk them becoming a shell of themselves before they even turn 30.

Having been taken with the #4 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, he exploded out of the gates with an All-Pro level season in his first year, leading the league in rushing yards with 1,631 and putting up over 100 yards a game, now though that last number has almost halved down to 58.4 yards per game last season (stats via Pro Football Reference).

Following that decline, the emergence of Tony Pollard and the fact that they could get rid of some of his salary for this upcoming season, the Cowboys decided to let him go onto the free agency market, despite Elliott making it clear he wanted to stay in Dallas.

Since then there hasn’t been a lot of news in regard to his future, but now it seems as if there is one team showing an interest in adding him to their backfield.

Ezekiel Elliott moving from the cowboy ranch to the pirate ship

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler (via Dov Kleiman on social media), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are possibly looking at bringing him on board, noting that they are set to look for a #2 running back behind Rachaad White, who they picked up in the 3rd round of this year’s draft:

The Buccaneers clearly looking for a new face in the backfield following the departure of Leonard Fournette this past offseason, and it looks as if they’ve found their man.

Ezekiel Elliott ready to play second fiddle?

It does seem like a long shot to me that someone like Elliott would be at the stage of his career both mentally and physically where he would be playing second fiddle to somebody, even if he has been on the decline in the past couple of years. When you’re a first-round pick, and started for the majority of your career, you still think you can take the strain of a starter.

If this was designed as a ‘running back by committee’ sort of deal where he and White split the reps equally, then that might be one way to persuade him, but being demoted purely to second string, it seems like it might be a bit too early to be putting that sort of tag on Elliott just yet.