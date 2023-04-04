Ezekiel Elliott will likely wait a little bit longer until he signs for a team in the NFL following his release by the Dallas Cowboys, Ian Rapoport has claimed.

Ezekiel Elliott is perhaps one of the best examples in modern times that drafting a running back is a very risky thing to do, because they can give you some great production to begin with, but if you’re unlucky, you risk them becoming a shell of themselves before they even turn 30.

Having been taken with the #4 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, he exploded out of the gates with an All-Pro level season in his first year, leading the league in rushing yards with 1,631 and putting up over 100 yards a game, now though that last number has almost halved down to 58.4 yards per game last season (stats via Pro Football Reference).

Following that decline, the emergence of Tony Pollard and the fact that they could get rid of some of his salary for this upcoming season, the Cowboys decided to let him go onto the free agency market, despite Elliott making it clear he wanted to stay in Dallas.

Ezekiel Elliott still at a loss when it comes to finding a team

Recent reports have suggested that Elliott reportedly came up with the three teams that he would most like to join this offseason, those being the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and the Cincinnati Bengals, but there hasn’t been any sort of movement from those teams, or indeed any team.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, NFL insider Ian Rapoport spoke about what the future looks like for Elliott and pointed out that given what time of year it is, he might have to wait a little bit longer before he’s in a position to go and speak with a team and hopefully get a deal.

Video: Ian Rapoport discusses Ezekiel Elliott’s future in the National Football League:

Ezekiel Elliott might be spending a lot of time away from the league

If Rapoport’s assessment of the situation is right, then Elliott might not even get a call immediately after the draft. If this draft is at stacked at running back as he suggests, then teams will likely get their fill a lot cheaper and with a lot more years of production ahead of them right now rather than go after Elliott who they know is getting worse.

And if that happens, then the chances are Elliott probably won’t get a call until training camp starts when players start to get injuries and then get desperate enough to look for a veteran option.