Highlights Ezekiel Elliott re-signed with the Cowboys and changed his jersey number to 15.

Elliott should focus on first and second-down roles with Deuce Vaughn and Rico Dowdle filling in on third.

Elliott's return to Dallas gives him a chance to climb the NFL's all-time rushing leaderboard and potentially become a legendary Cowboy.

It was very strange to see long-time Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott suit up for the New England Patriots last season. But the veteran didn't spend too long out of town, as he recently re-signed with his former team on a one-year, $2 million deal.

Elliott recently made his intentions for the 2024 season clear during a Cowboys' fundraiser, saying:

I just kind of look at it as a different era. Got unfinished business. Here to chase the ring.

In keeping with the idea that his return to the Cowboys is a new era, Elliott has decided to change his jersey number to 15. When the running back first came into the league, numbers 0-19 were reserved for quarterbacks, kickers, and punters. With the updated jersey number rules, Elliott can return to the number he wore during his college career at Ohio State and last year with the Patriots.

Related Why Ezekiel Elliott Is Going For 1,000 Yards For the Cowboys In 2024 A reunion between the Dallas Cowboys and running back Ezekiel Elliott should result in another 1,000-yard rushing season.

Elliott Should Play a 1st and 2nd-Down Role in Dallas

Deuce Vaughn and Rico Dowdle are more change-of-pace players

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Elliott isn't the same All-Pro level player he was early in his Cowboys career, but proved that he still has some spring in his step, rushing for 642 yards and three touchdowns in 2023. The running back was most effective on third downs and passing situations, catching 51 balls for 313 yards. That is his highest reception number since the 2020 season, which, believe it or not, also led the porous Patriots offense.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Ezekiel Elliott needs six more touchdowns to tie Tony Dorsett, who has 86, for second place on the Cowboys' all-time scoring list. Emmitt Smith, the entire league's all-time leading scorer among RBs, sits atop the list with a whopping 164 trips to pay dirt with a star on his helmet.

When he last played for the Cowboys, Elliott proved that he could still be a strong goal-line back. Over the 15 games he played for Dallas in 2022, Elliott punched in 12 rushing touchdowns. He also ran for 876 yards on 231 carries. He should return to that first and second-down back role in Dallas, with Deuce Vaughn and Rico Dowdle taking on the role Tony Pollard used to play as a change of pace option.

There weren't any top-tier running backs in this year's NFL Draft, but it was assumed that the Cowboys would take one, potentially early on. Head coach Mike McCarthy even said he "hoped" they would grab one. But seven rounds and 257 picks came and went, and Dallas never selected a running back, instead signing Elliott soon after. The move also showed that Dallas brass has faith in Dowdle and Vaughn.

Ezekiel Elliott Career Rushing Statistics Category Total NFL All-Time Rank Carries 2,065 40th Rushing Yards 8,904 40th Rushing Touchdowns 71 T-32nd

As he returns to Dallas, Elliott will have the opportunity to continue climbing the NFL's all-time leaderboard, as another 1,000-yard season would bump him up to at least 32nd on the all-time rushing yards list and another 12-TD season would shoot him up into the top 20 in terms of all-time rushing TDs.

And if he is successful in helping the Cowboys capture their first Super Bowl victory since 1995, he could become a legendary player in the team's illustrious history.

Source: Todd Archer

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.