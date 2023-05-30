Ezekiel Elliott might struggle to find a team to play for this year in the NFL following his release from the Dallas Cowboys, with some of it being his own fault, Skip Bayless has claimed.

Ezekiel Elliott was once one of the best running backs in the NFL, and was arguably the most important part of the Dallas Cowboys team. He exploded out of the gates in 2016 with an All-Pro level season in his rookie campaign, leading the league in rushing yards with 1,631 and putting up over 100 yards a game.

However, as he has gotten older and the toll of the position has started to impact his body, that last number has almost halved down to 58.4 yards per game last season (stats via Pro Football Reference). That was probably a large reason why the Cowboys released him back in March, and whilst there has reportedly been some interest in his services, there has yet to be any solid links between him and a team in the NFL.

Obviously as the preseason ramps up and players get injuries or are seen to not be as good as teams thought they were, then Elliott’s stock might go up and teams might take an interest in him, but according to Skip Bayless, broadcaster and noted Cowboys fan, he doesn’t think that is going to be coming any time soon.

Ezekiel Elliott set for a long wait during this offseason?

Speaking on his own show, Bayless claimed that he didn’t think Elliott was going to play anywhere in the NFL this year, barring a dramatic comedown in his salary request, before moving on to point out exactly why Elliott isn’t the player that he is today, putting a large part of it down to his style of play and comparing it to former Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith, who also holds the record for most rushing yards in a career.

Video: Skip Bayless explains why Ezekiel Elliott might struggle to find a team in the NFL this year:

Elliott’s style of play certainly hasn’t helped him, as he keeps picking up the bumps and bruises, it takes away what made him so special in the first place and why he was one of the best backs in the league when he was still ‘fresh’.

So the onus on Elliott now really has to be to change his style of play if he is to get an offer from a team. If he can prove to a team that he can do that, there’s no doubt that he can provide someone with a little extra boost in the run game, even if he isn’t their #1 option.