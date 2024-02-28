Highlights Ezri Konsa is back in training for Aston Villa after missing the last four games.

The Villans have struggled without the key defender, losing two matches.

Konsa's return is positive news for the squad ahead of the Luton Town game.

Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa has been unavailable for selection for Unai Emery over the last four games, but the centre-back has now returned to training ahead of the Midlands club's trip to Luton Town on Saturday.

Konsa has been a key figure since the arrival of Emery, slotting in at right-back at times during the Spaniard's tenure. The Villans have undoubtedly missed the 26-year-old, losing two of the four games he was on the treatment table.

Konsa spotted in training

Earlier in February, Emery confirmed that Konsa was set for a spell on the sidelines due to injury...

"He will not be available for three or four weeks, more or less."

Just over three weeks later, it looks as though Konsa is edging closer to a return to action, with the Aston Villa social media team posting a video clip of the former Brentford man at the training ground, heading out onto the grass with his teammates. Douglas Luiz, who has been sensational at the heart of the Villa midfield, appeared delighted to see Konsa return, jumping on his back in front of the camera.

With just a few days of training before Villa head down to Kenilworth Road to face Rob Edwards' Luton side, it could be a tough ask to expect Konsa to be named in the starting XI. Either way, it's a huge boost for Emery and his team that the English defender has now returned to training and could be available for selection.

Ezri Konsa - vs Aston Villa Premier League squad 2023/24 Output Squad rank Average rating 6.74 8th Pass success rate (players with more than 50 minutes) 92.6% 1st Average passes per game 60.5 3rd Tackles per game 1.5 =5th Interceptions per game 1 =2nd Offsides won per game 1.3 2nd Clearances per game 2 5th Blocks per game 0.6 =1st Correct as of 28/02/2024

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ezri Konsa has a higher pass success rate than Manchester City midfielder Rodri in the Premier League this season.

Aston Villa could make move for West Ham star

The Villans are interested in Lucas Paqueta

With the Midlands outfit performing exceptionally this season and pushing for a spot in the Champions League ahead of the next campaign, Emery and his recruitment team will be looking to add more quality to their squad. Their potential participation in Europe's elite club competition could allow them to attract a higher-profile of players.

According to West Ham United transfer source Claret and Hugh, Villa are among the clubs who are considering a move for Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta. The report claims that Manchester United, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur are also keen, so it could be a competitive race to secure his signature.

