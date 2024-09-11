Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa appeared to suffer an injury for England during the international break, but journalist Ryan Taylor has confirmed that Lee Carsley believes he's avoided any problems.

Konsa went down clutching his knee during England's victory over Finland in the UEFA Nations League, but ended up trying to continue after receiving treatment. The Villa defender was eventually substituted, leading to concerns from the Midlands clubs' supporters.

The Villans face Everton in the Premier League at the weekend, so Unai Emery will be desperate to have Konsa fit and available in his defence. It looks as though the versatile defender has avoided anything serious, but Villa will likely assess him when he's back.

Konsa Has Avoided an Injury With England

Lee Carsley is confident

According to journalist Taylor, England manager Carsley has confirmed that he doesn't believe Konsa has suffered an injury despite suffering from knee pain following a collision...

"Good news for Aston Villa supporters, also. Lee Carsley says feeling within England camp is Ezri Konsa has avoided injury despite suffering knee pain following awkward collision."

Ezri Konsa - 23/24 Stats Statistic (per 90) Ezri Konsa Tackles made 1.6 Aerial Duel Success % 68.18 Ground Duel Success % 77.84 Clearances 2 Interceptions 0.9 Blocked Shots 0.6 Clean Sheets 0.2 Goals Conceded 1.6

Konsa has been ever-present for Villa during the 2024/2025 Premier League season, so losing him would be a blow for Emery's men. Reports suggest that Villa could be without five players, including Matty Cash, Boubacar Kamara, and Tyrone Mings - the Spanish manager won't want to lose yet another first-team star from his available players.

Despite facing struggling Everton in their next match, there can be no complacency from Villa with the Toffees desperate to secure their first points of the season. On paper, it should be a relatively straightforward victory considering the difference between the two sides at the moment, but it's Emery's job to ensure the players don't underestimate Everton.

Related Aston Villa 'In Danger' of Losing Rory Wilson Aston Villa are in danger of losing young striker Rory Wilson with his contract running down.

Konsa Posts on Social Media After Match

He failed to mention his injury

After the match, Konsa took to social media to post a picture of himself from the game. In the caption of his Instagram, the Villa defender failed to mention any injury, simply congratulating Harry Kane on achieving his 100th cap while expressing his happiness with pulling on the England shirt again...

"A good win tonight happy to get some mins and put the @england shirt on. Congrats @harrykane on 100 caps."

Villa fans might be thinking that the fact he failed to mention the injury is a good thing and he's clearly in good spirits after the game. Emery will be speaking to the media ahead of their clash against Everton on Saturday evening, so it will be interesting to see whether he can provide a positive update for the supporters at Villa Park.

Statistics in tables courtesy of Squawka - Correct as of 11/09/2024