With the score at 1-1, the centre-back picked up the ball in his own half, before proceeding to glide through the entire Bees defence as if they weren't there.

As if that wasn't enough, the Englishman then curled a beautiful shot into the top right corner – to pull one back for Unai Emery's side.

It was a goal you'd hardly expect to see from any player aside from the world's best dribblers, let alone a centre-back with just six career goals to their name.

And while it may only be a friendly, Villa fans will no doubt be delighted with what they witnessed from Konsa.

Check out the stunning solo goal below:

VIDEO: Ezri Konsa scores wonder goal for Aston Villa vs Brentford

A mixed game for Konsa

Despite scoring a truly brilliant goal, it was a mixed first half for the 25-year-old, who brought down Brentford's Kevin Schade inside the box early on in the match.

Brentford scored the resulting penalty through Bryan Mbeumo and added a second via Josh Dasilva in the 22nd minute.

But Konsa's goal then sparked Villa into life, and Emery's side scored three in the space of 10 minutes, thanks to further strikes from the newly-signed Moussa Diaby and Matty Cash.

After the break, Shandon Baptiste levelled things up again and the match currently looks set to finish as a stalemate.

Konsa's Villa career so far

Konsa actually signed for Villa from the Bees in 2019 and has gone on to make 138 appearances in four seasons.

The defender has been a regular Premier League starter for the last three campaigns but may find his work cut out to keep his place for the upcoming season.

Indeed, with the arrival of Spanish international Pau Torres and Brazilian defender Diego Carlos returning from injury, Villa have a plethora of centre-halves at their disposal.

Yet, if he continues to score individual goals of this nature, Emery will inevitably find it tough to leave the 25-year-old out.

Konsa is yet to be capped by England like his centre-back partner Tyrone Mings, but with a European Championship beckoning next summer, this season offers the perfect chance to impress Gareth Southgate.

Can Villa improve on last season?

Emery has transformed the club since taking over and guided the club to a seventh-place finish last season.

It means Villa will play European football in the UEFA Conference League – a competition they'll no doubt feel they can win.

And given the additions they've made this summer so far, including Torres, Diaby and former Leicester star Youri Tielemans, Villa will fancy their chances of securing European football once again.