The grid for the 2023 F1 Austrian Grand Prix has been set, with Max Verstappen on pole.

The race takes place on Sunday but, before that, Sprint Saturday will be held at the Red Bull Ring, in what is the second outing for the format in 2023.

READ MORE: F1: Lewis Hamilton makes cameo appearance in rap star's music video

Last year, the Grand Prix was won by Charles Leclerc and he certainly has a decent enough chance of trying to repeat that result, though he and team-mate Carlos Sainz know that a Ferrari victory is all going to depend on trying to be in front of Max Verstappen in the early stages and then frustrating him and keeping him behind for as long as possible.

Easier said than done given the pace he has in the Red Bull RB19, but a double podium is certainly something that is attainable for Ferrari.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen 'has potential' to break big Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton F1 record

Of course, race pace will be a big factor that determines theirs, and the rest of the field's, fortunes on Sunday and time will tell as to who will have the speed over the course of the 71 laps scheduled.