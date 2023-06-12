Braking Point will return to the Formula 1 game this year, being part of the upcoming F1 23 release.

After a year-long absence, the story mode is back for the first time since its debut in F1 2021 and includes a slew of new characters alongside returning faces: Devon Butler, Aiden Jackson and Casper Akkerman.

The game mode provides a different aspect of F1 23 to My Team and the all-new F1 World with a gripping, adaptable story mode. The player also has some control over the story's outcome based on your actions on and off the circuit.

What is Braking Point?

The Braking Point 2 mode in F1 23 continues the original Braking Point story with fictional characters from F1 2021.

The divisive Butler debuted two years earlier in F1 2019 in a short Formula 2 story, incorporated into the game's career mode alongside Lukas Weber, who hasn’t returned since.

In F1 2021, Butler returned and posed as the antagonist, battling against the young charger Jackson and his teammate, the highly experienced German driver Casper Akkerman.

The player had a choice of teams and played as both the debutants of the series. The original Braking Point was a refreshing section of the F1 game with various personalities and a well-written storyline.

F1 23 takes Braking Point to the next level with an even richer story and an 11th team on the Formula 1 grid.

The game sees the debut of the fictional Konnersport Butler Global Racing Team in F1 as the mode travels through the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Jackson and Butler, teammates at the new outfit, are set to produce a tense atmosphere as the two old adversaries renew their rivalry in F1 23.

Butler’s sister Callie Mayer debuts in the game and adds a critical layer of a family feud with her brother Devon.

Mayer becomes the first woman to win the Formula 2 championship, the final step on the road to Formula 1 and challenges Butler and Jackson for a drive at the Konnersport team.

Alongside the changes to the story, the cut scenes have also been visually uplifted, making the characters look sharper and more realistic.

Why is Braking Point so important?

The Braking Point mode is vitally essential for F1 23 as it provides a different aspect to the game alongside career mode and online.

The story lifted the game to the next level when it debuted in F1 2021, the first game released since Codemasters were acquired by the giant game's developer EA Sports.

Including Mayer in the story is essential to promote female participation in motorsport as she wins the F2 title and pushes for an F1 drive.

The writing team also collaborated with Indy NXT and Williams Academy driver Jamie Chadwick to help develop Mayer's character.

How does the story start?

The Braking Point 2 story begins with a flashback to the original Braking Point story and the dramatic finale in Abu Dhabi, as Jackson and Akkerman drive to fourth in the Constructors' Championship.

The player is then introduced to Andreo Konner, the Team Principal and owner of the Konnersport team, being interviewed similarly to Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive To Survive show.

The story then shifts to the 2022 Miami Grand Prix; the objective is to finish the race whilst driving as Jackson for Formula 1’s newest team.

You can carve through the field and score points in Braking Point 2's first race on the soft tyre, the grippiest in the Pirelli range.

The British driver later suffers an engine failure, ending his hopes of a strong finish as a dejected Jackson angrily shouted down the radio.

Read More: F1 23: Official Soundtrack Revealed

What influence does the player have in Braking Point?

The player has a large amount of influence in Braking Point. The story is no longer the linear game mode seen in F1 2019 and F1 2021.

Braking Point 2’s outcome can be directly affected by the player on the track and away from the circuit.

The performance and reputation levels fluctuate as you progress through the story. Your answers to interview questions and management decisions can produce different bonus objectives.

The player completing or failing those objectives within Braking Point 2 can affect the storyline and trigger a variety of endings.

As the story progresses, the player will be rewarded with Podium Pass XP. The drivers in Braking Point are also available in the My Team mode as a pre-order bonus.