The developers of F1 23 have officially announced the new Driver Ratings for the latest edition of the long-running racing sim series.

The eagerly-awaited driver ratings were released and are sure to spark debate among fans as ever.

While there appears to have been a conscious effort to lower driver ratings as a whole, we’ve broken down each driver’s overall and explored some of the reasons behind them.

F1 23 Driver Ratings

Max Verstappen - OVR 94

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the reigning world champion leads the way on F1 23 with the Dutchman coming in at a mighty 94 overall. Max Verstappen has dominated the sport over the last 18 months, cruising to his second title in 2022 after winning an incredible 15 races and he’s shown no signs of slowing down this year. The Red Bull driver has won five of the first seven Grand Prix, and looks on course for a third straight world title.

Fernando Alonso - OVR 92

Fernando Alonso has rolled back the years since his move to Aston Martin, finishing on the podium five times in the opening seven races. A first victory since 2013 still eludes the 41-year-old, but his incredible performances in the early part of the season have earned him a big upgrade on his F1 22 rating, despite a turbulent end to his stint with Alpine.

Lewis Hamilton - OVR 92

After a first season in F1 without either a win or pole position, a downgrade for the seven-time champion was perhaps inevitable. A troublesome W13 car made a title challenge impossible for Hamilton in 2023, but his incredibly well-rounded stats in F1 23 will make him a force to be reckoned with on the virtual track.

Sergio Perez - OVR 89

Checo has earned himself a one-point upgrade on last year’s rating after finding his feet in the unforgiving Red Bull environment. The Mexican fell just three points short of Charles Leclerc to finish third in the 2022 standings, while his two victories mean he remains Verstappen’s closest challenger this year despite a series of mistakes in recent weeks.

Charles Leclerc - OVR 89

Leclerc suffers a downgrade heading into F1 23 after an early-season title charge in 2022 petered out with driver errors, unreliability and poor strategy costing the Ferrari man. Despite claiming pole position nine times last season, his pace has fallen to 90 while his awareness has plunged to 85 after some high-profile trips to the barrier.

Lando Norris - OVR 89

Norris also suffers a downgrade heading into F1 23, despite a strong 2022 season that saw him finish as ‘best of the rest’ behind Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes. McLaren’s early season form this year has been disappointing for the young Brit who sits 11th in the standings, but he remains one of the hottest prospects in the sport and will be a leading contender in the midfield battle on the virtual circuit.

Carlos Sainz - OVR 88

On the other side of the Ferrari garage, Sainz gets a minor upgrade despite finishing 62 points behind his teammate in the 2022 standings. A maiden pole position and victory at the British GP marked out a career year for the Spaniard however, with his 88 rating putting him amongst the sport’s elite.

George Russell - OVR 88

A first season in the Mercedes hot seat only enhanced Russell’s reputation, as he finished 35 points ahead of Hamilton and claimed a maiden victory in Brazil. Although he’s not had the better of Hamilton on race day this season, Russell currently leads the qualifying head-to-head 4-3 against his illustrious teammate, proving he’s more than a match for anyone on the grid.

Valtteri Bottas - OVR 87

The Fin’s more relaxed approach to F1 since leaving Mercedes initially had him leading the midfield in 2022, but his Alfa Romeo tailed off in the latter stages of the season, only scoring points twice in the final 13 races. Young teammate Zhou Guanyu is proving a match for Bottas, who although downgraded for F1 23, remains one of the top-rated drivers in the game.

Esteban Ocon - OVR 86

The Frenchman enjoyed a solid 2022, despite Alpine’s summer soap opera surrounding his teammate for the new season. Ocon finished last year 11 points ahead of two-time champion Fernando Alonso, while he’s also stolen an early match on Pierre Gasly in the sister car, proving his worth to the Enstone outfit.

Pierre Gasly - OVR 85

Completing the all-French lineup at Alpine is Gasly, who has seen his rating boosted despite an underwhelming 2022 season where he could only manage a 14th-place finish in the standings. Adapting to the new regulations proved tricky for Gasly after his mesmerising form at Alpha Tauri in 2020 & 2021, but a pair of top-five grid placings already in 2023 shows his pace is still there.

Lance Stroll - OVR 84

The Canadian has enjoyed an upgrade to his rating for F1 23, despite a chastening 2022 season that saw him finish 19 points shy of retiring teammate Sebastian Vettel. This campaign hasn’t started much better for Stroll, who already sits 64 points behind Alonso in the sister Aston Martin, but the pace of his green machine means he’s likely to be contending for podiums in-game.

Alex Albon - OVR 83

Since returning to the sport with Williams in 2022, Albon’s reputation has gone from strength to strength after comprehensively outperforming Nicholas Latifi, while he’s kept up his in-house dominance in 2023. The Thai driver has out-qualified teammate Logan Sargeant in all seven races, earning him a boost to his rating in F1 23.

Yuki Tsunoda - OVR 83

Alpha Tauri’s emotionally-charged youngster has come of age in 2023, finishing between 10th and 12th in six of the opening seven races. A new-found consistency has seen him comfortably see off new teammate Nyck De Vries in the early part of the season, stepping into the team leader mantle vacated by the departing Pierre Gasly and earning himself a decent upgrade for F1 23.

Kevin Magnussen - OVR 81

Magnussen stays at 81 heading into F1 23 after comfortably beating Mick Schumacher in the Haas in 2022, while also claiming a maiden pole position in Brazil. A new challenge in the form of friendly foe Nico Hulkenberg awaits in F1 23, but the Dane’s experience in the sport ought to make him a midfield stalwart in-game.

Nico Hulkenberg - OVR 80

After a three-year absence from a full-time seat on the grid, the German super sub has made an impressive return to the sport in 2023. His one-lap pace has been supreme in the early stages of the season, but he still suffers a downgrade heading into F1 23. That’s largely due to him stepping away from being a MyTeam icon and back into the role of a ‘regular’ driver who’ll be vying for points in his Haas.

Zhou Guanyu - OVR 78

The Chinese driver has received a sizable boost to his lowly 70 rating from last year, after an impressive start to the 2023 season which leaves him level on points with Bottas.

Oscar Piastri - OVR 74

The Australian rookie, who caused such a stir in F1’s silly season last year that ended up in a court battle between McLaren and Alpine, comes in at a healthy 74 for his debut season. Piastri enjoyed a stellar junior racing career and has already shown glimpses of the talent that made that possible, and has at times looked a match for Norris - no mean feat as Daniel Ricciardo can attest.

Nyck De Vries - OVR 71

Things have been far less rosy on the other side of the garage, with De Vries’ debut full season in the sport hardly going to plan. The Dutchman is yet to score a point, with rumours of him being replaced by the famously ruthless Red Bull hierarchy already surfacing.

Logan Sargeant - OVR 71

The American has struggled to adapt in his debut F1 season, twice finishing in last while never reaching a points-paying position, a start that has earned him the joint-lowest rating on F1 23.