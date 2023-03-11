Formula 1 game F1 23 has been announced and we have tried to predict when the racing game could be released for console and PC players.

Many love F1, and the motorsport always provides lots of twists and turns over the course of a season. With the 2023 season in full flow, there are many excited.

F1 23 is the chance for huge F1 fans to play as their favourite racers and be a part of some of the most historic racing teams in the world.

This, combined with the fact that gaming has hit a new level and graphics are more realistic than ever, should mean that we are in for a huge treat when F1 23 is released.

When will F1 23 be released?

We are able to pick quite a good prediction for the release date of F1 23 due to the fact that the franchise tends to release its latest game around the same time on a yearly basis. We can check when the last few games in the franchised were released and give a pretty good prediction based on these past release dates.

F1 2019 was released on the 25th June 2019

F1 2020 was released on the 10th July 2020

F1 2021 was released on the 13th July 2021

F1 2022 was released on the 28th June 2022

As you can see, the latest edition of the game was released a little bit earlier than the two games prior; however F1 2019 was released on a similar date to F1 2022. The two games of the franchise released in 2020 and 2021 were during the years of COVID, so it makes sense that they were a little bit later.

F1 23 Advert revealing that the game is coming soon

With this in mind, and also taking into account that the game is typically released on a Tuesday, we believe that F1 2023 will go live on Tuesday 27th June 2023.

In the build-up to F1 2023 going live, we expect the developers to release a lot more information, including sneak peeks of the gameplay and any new features they have added.

What platforms will F1 23 be available on?

It has not been fully confirmed what platforms the game will be available on, but it is expected that F1 23 will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S.

This would be great news as it means that it would be available on both the old generation consoles as well as the new ones.

F1 23 Price Revealed

The price has been revealed and you can already pre-order F1 23 from game right now. F1 23 is already available to pre-order on popular website GAME. It currently costs £64.99.