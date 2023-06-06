The release of EA Sport's highly anticipated video game F1 23 is getting closer and includes many engaging new features.

The latest instalment of the F1 game series will be looking to build on its predecessor F1 22.

This year's game looks to be a big improvement with a reworked handling model and features such as the all-new F1 World and the return of the Braking Point story mode after a year's absence.

F1 World sees the online aspect of the F1 games entirely revamped and provides plenty of daily, weekly and a variety of seasonal content. Completing these challenges increases the player's tech level and allows them to upgrade their F1 World car.

My Team is also retained for this year's game which sees the player create the 11th team on the grid and battle against Formula 1's 10 established teams as a driver - as well as taking control of the outfit off-track too.

George Russell's 2023 Mercedes in F1 23.

F1 23 will be released on 16th June 2023. Three days early access will be given to players who buy the Champions Edition of the game allowing them to race on F1 23 from June 13th.

What consoles will F1 23 be available for?

EA is launching F1 23 specifically for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC via EA App, Steam and Epic Games Store.

Braking Point 2

One of Braking Point's main characters in F1 23 Callie Mayer.

The F1 games story mode is back after a year's absence and includes a multitude of new characters. Now called Braking Point 2, the story travels through the 2022 and 2023 seasons and sees the introduction of the Konnersport team to the F1 grid.

The divisive Devon Butler is back as a driver for the new team alongside Aidan Jackson, the young charger who made his debut in the story in F1 2021.

As well as Butler and Jackson’s gripping rivalry, the former's sister Callie Mayer plays a critical role in Braking Point 2 and becomes the first woman to win the Formula 2 title.

Mayer's superb performance in the second tier of motorsport puts her in the frame for an F1 drive with Konnersport but which driver steps aside remains to be seen. Aiden Jackson and Devon Butler will also be available to use as MyTeam icons.

Have a look at the deep dive that EA launched.

Gameplay

F1 23 features a vastly improved handling model over F1 22 with real F1 team feedback being utilised to develop the game's handling. The car's underfloor was improved to allow for a much more realistic experience when driving over kerbs and rumble strips.

The torque curve has been tweaked to allow for a smoother experience when putting the power down, particularly at lower speeds. The experience for controller players has also been enriched with Precision Drive Technology which allows players to have much more confidence, especially in wheel-to-wheel combat.

Also new this year - 35% race distances. This will give players more variety when adjusting their race distance. A sought-after feature in red flags makes its long-awaited return to the F1 game after being absent since F1 2014.

A multitude of situations can cause a red flag such as debris, cars stopping on the circuit, extreme wet conditions and more.

Whilst under a red flag you can select new tyres and repair some damage, adding a new layer to race strategy and an element of realism to your races in F1 23.

F1 World transforms online play in the F1 game with upgrades to the F1 World car and team members such as Team Principals.

The mode hosts a large array of both solo and multiplayer events and a tech level which runs from 100 up to the max level of 1000.

Take a look at EA's Deep Dive via YouTube below.

New Tracks

The new circuits on F1 23 features all 23 circuits on the official 2023 F1 calendar including two new tracks:

Qatar

Las Vegas

The game will also include three legacy venues at launch - the Shanghai International Circuit in China, France's Paul Ricard and the Algarve International Circuit in sunny Portugal.

Existing tracks have also been tweaked including Silverstone with changes to kerbs and Austria’s Red Bull Ring to include the MotoGP chicane.

Spain's Circuit De Barcelona-Catalunya, Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Saudi Arabia and Singapore’s Marina Bay Street Circuit have been significantly altered in real life.

Catalunya has been updated in F1 23 meaning players can enjoy the two fast right-handers in sector three but it remains to be seen whether Saudi Arabia and Singapore have been changed to mirror real life.

If you want to see what a lap of Las Vegas will look like - check out McLaren driver Lando Norris having a blast around the streets of Nevada via his Quadrant YouTube channel.

Pre-Order

EA will launch two versions of F1 23. Here is what is included with each variation of the game if pre-ordered:

Standard Edition - £69.99

A copy of F1 23

F1 World Starter Pack

5,000 PitCoins

Champions Edition - £89.99

A copy of F1 23

3 days Early Access

Max Verstappen designed racing in-game items

4 New My Team Racing Icons

4 Braking Point 2 My Team Icons

Braking Point 2 Customisation items - Casual and race wear in-game items

F1® World Bumper Pack

18,000 PitCoin virtual currency to spend in-game

Where can I pre-order F1 23?

F1 23 can be pre-ordered right now from any of the following retailers: