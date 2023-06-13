The wait is over for racing gamers as F1 23 was released via early access this week and here at GiveMeSport, we've had a detailed look at the game on the Xbox Series X version.

From the new features such as Braking Point 2 and F1 World - right through to Career Mode and Multiplayer, we've got you covered to ensure that you make the right decision before committing to buying EA's latest edition of this long-running franchise.

No more mucking around - let's get stuck in.

Read more:

F1 23 Braking Point 2: What Is It? Why Is It Important And More

Gameplay

F1 23 offered a unique test for EA and Codemasters after F1 22 was eventually met with indifference by the community thanks to its handling model. A combination of lazy understeer into violent wheelspin and consequent oversteer left driving feeling like a chore rather than a thrill at times. There's great news to report here, with the balance sitting at a far more manageable level on the new game. That's not to say you can take liberties with the car, but it's much more forgiving in the acceleration phase than last year, while the rotation you can achieve is staggering. Paired with the right setup, the F1 23 cars can kiss the apex and flow through corners wonderfully and give a great sense of fulfilment to the user.

There have been tweaks to the way you can configure the setup, with more precise parameters helping you adapt both the suspension and tyre pressures. Visually, the game, as ever, is stunning. Subtle changes to the lighting make F1 23 a delight to behold, with the graphics coming to life in the rain and at night, with the new Las Vegas circuit bound to be a fan favourite as a result.

What's new?

Braking point returns for F1 23 with protagonists Devon Butler and Aiden Jackson still in the thick of the action after their generally well-received debut on F1 21. A choice of three difficulty settings makes the mode accessible for all, while the level of detail in the story stands out among similar sports titles. Far from being linear, the user has several different decisions to make that can dramatically alter the direction of the story as you go along.

F1 World debuts in F1 23, as the developers at Codemasters and EA look to build on the new F1 life feature introduced in the last game cycle. While F1 life consisted of a few supercars and picking out your interior design, F1 World offers far more by way of interaction. A plethora of series, as well as solo and multiplayer events, offer players a welcome break from the grind of Career Mode and Time Trial to escape into a different corner of the game. Upgrading your tech level and improving your car offers a nice progression system which can be achieved with both car parts and personnel. Whether F1 World captures the imagination of the player base long-term remains to be seen, but it's certainly a nice addition in the early stages.

Two new tracks debut in F1 23, with the eagerly anticipated Las Vegas street circuit one of the more exciting new additions. Flying down the Las Vegas strip with the lights on bright is bound to become one of the most iconic sights in motorsport, so stealing a march on the real world and living out that vision in the game is breathtaking. The circuit is fun too, with a mix of challenging, tight corners and long, flowing corners offering a unique setup challenge.

Qatar's Lusail circuit also comes in and while there's much less hype surrounding that one, it's destined to become a fan favourite with its collection of high-speed corners offering an adrenaline rush to players, while also providing a deep sense of satisfaction when you get it all hooked up.

Red flags also come into F1 23, a welcome addition considering the frequency with which they're thrown at real-life F1 weekends, although early reports of bugs may make this new feature obsolete until patches come in. Players can also now enjoy races at 35% distance, offering a nice medium between 25% and 50%.

Read more:

F1 23: Release Date, Braking Point 2, Tracks, Pre-Order & Everything You Need To Know

What don't we like?

Career Mode fans, look away now. There's not been a lot of love shown here. While Natalie Pinkham has replaced Will Buxton in interview segments, most of the core features remain the same, and yes, that includes the frustratingly bland liveries available in MyTeam.

F1 22's hyper-aggressive AI drivers have been calmed down for F1 23, but Codemasters have perhaps gone too far the other way, with the AI now a little passive in wheel-to-wheel racing, especially with each other.

Verdict

8/10.

There's a lot to like in F1 23.

The update to the handling makes playing the game so refreshing compared to F1 22, while the game's stunning graphics allow you to immerse yourself easily. The lack of updates to Career Mode is a real disappointment though, and prevents this from being a stellar year for the franchise.

F1 23 will be launched on June 16, and you can find all the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.