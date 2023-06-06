The developers of F1 23 have officially unveiled the brand new soundtrack for their hugely anticipated racing sim arriving this summer.

EA Sports' range of video games has become known for having some memorable songs over the years including in the F1 franchise.

This is the second title in the series to have a licensed playlist after F1 22 since Codemasters were bought by the Canadian gaming developers. A good soundtrack can also be vitally important for some players as they prepare for a race - and EA are aiming to deliver by the bucket load in this area.

F1 23's music has been released and features a multitude of highly acclaimed artists such as Swedish House Mafia and The Chemical Brothers.

The new F1 game has 35 artists from a wide range of global musicians, making the soundtrack as vibrant as possible in F1 23.

The playlist features plenty of songs with an electronic style that allows players to enjoy energetic music in the game. This reflects Formula 1's push for a younger audience both in real life and in the F1 game.

Will.i.am's new song featuring Lil Wayne called The Formula hasn't been included in F1 23. Swedish House Mafia are the only artist from Sweden to be included in the soundtrack and are delighted to be a part of the game with their latest song 'See The Light.'

Steve Schnur, President of Music at Electronic Arts, made some comments in the official press release: "We are so pleased to lead the F1® 23 soundtrack with ‘See The Light’, the first song from our next chapter. The history and heritage of Formula 1 racing has always been a passion of ours, so partnering our music with this culture couldn't feel better!"

The playlist also has a cosmopolitan feel with artists from the USA, Brazil, the UK, Australia, Canada, Sweden, Netherlands, Scotland and Norway.

Read more: F1 23: Release Date, Braking Point 2, Tracks, Pre-Order & Everything You Need To Know

F1 23 Soundtrack

Via EA, listed below is the full array of artists and songs in the F1 23 soundtrack - which you can download right now for free from Spotify.

The official soundtrack of F1 23 poster