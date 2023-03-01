The Bahrain Grand Prix kicks off the F1 season once again this weekend, as a 23-race long calendar begins on Sunday.

It's set to be a very challenging campaign given its record-breaking length, as the sport crisscrosses the globe, attending venues such as Melbourne, Singapore, Las Vegas and a host of tracks in Europe.

It all starts in earnest this weekend in Bahrain, though, and there are plenty of things to keep an eye out for before lights out for the first time in 2023.

Here, we take a look at 5 big talking points going into the new campaign...

Will Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin upset the apple cart?

Many are hoping that we'll see a three-team fight up at the front of the field between Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes.

However, we could yet see a team from the midfield burst forwards and join the leading trio and the safe money appears to be on Aston Martin doing that out of anyone, at least after testing.

They had a strong pre-season, despite Lance Stroll being missing because of a cycling-related injury, and they seem quietly optimistic about their chances in 2023.

This weekend will be a first indicator how just how well-placed that optimism is.

Where will Mercedes be?

Mercedes had a difficult opening to the campaign in 2022 and will be itching to be starting on a better footing in 2023, with the W14 going back to the black livery they had when they last won championships.

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton arguably form the strongest pairing on the grid and if the car is quick enough, they should be in the title fight this year.

After a season where great effort was put in to try and close the gap to Red Bull and Ferrari last year, though, it remains to be seen if they are in the fight or still with work to do.

Will Red Bull remain the dominant force?

Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates winning the F1 World Constructors Championship with his team after the F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on October 23, 2022 in Austin, Texas.

Ominous was the word many used about Red Bull and their largely serene test run last weekend in Bahrain, with them looking very strong and quick without really needing to break a sweat.

They are the dominant force in F1 after a fine year in 2022 and both Max Verstappen and the team are looking to defend their respective crowns.

Ferrari and Mercedes will want to show that they have closed the gap over the off-season but with Adrian Newey on the books at Red Bull, there's every chance he'll have pulled another rabbit out of the hat with the RB19.

Have Williams closed the gap?

Williams were bottom of the pile in 2022 but there is a real sense that they have a chance of lifting themselves away from that position this coming campaign.

Few obviously expect them to be challenging for race wins this season but they could be more in the midfield fight this year, which would certainly be a lift and a boost to everyone connected with the team from Grove.

Both Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant were pleased with the performance of the FW45 in testing and they'll be looking forward to seeing where they stack up this weekend.

How big are McLaren's struggles?

Whilst Williams are hopeful, McLaren are a bit more concerned.

They've already admitted that they are have missed some of their development goals for the start of this season and testing was trying for them.

They should have a better start than they did in 2022 but there's a feeling that they might be playing catch up to start with this campaign, which would be a real shame for both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Of course, things could obviously go dramatically better this coming weekend than testing suggested but there seems a sense of realism about where the car is at the start of 2023.

You can keep up to date with all the latest F1 news, rumours and results right here at Give Me Sport.