The Austrian Grand Prix has been and gone for another year and now it's time to take a look back at the action that unfolded.

Max Verstappen was once again the man on top as he took victory in both the Sprint on Saturday and the main Grand Prix on Sunday, putting together another dominant weekend.

That wasn't the only talking point to come out of the last few days, though, so let's examine the key takeaways from our latest visit to Spielberg... READ MORE: Max Verstappen 'has potential' to break big Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton F1 record

Track limits dominate the headlines

It's a pretty regular occurrence that we get track limits issues at the Red Bull Ring given the nature of the circuit but this year the problem seemed to be even more apparent, with a host of warnings and penalties dished out over the course of the weekend.

Indeed, post-race on Sunday, the FIA handed out numerous penalties, which of course impacted the final classification, because of the sheer amount of noted infringements during the session that they had to review.

The FIA has said they will again call for the track to add something like a gravel trap at turns 9 and 10 of the track - where many of the infringements happened - but time will tell if such a resolution can be realised.

Red Bull dominate the track

Whilst that was going on off, or was it on, the track, Red Bull were going about dominating another weekend.

Though Sergio Perez had a bit of a shocker in Friday's qualifying session, the rest of the event rather went their way - with the two drivers avoiding a collision just about to take a one-two in the Sprint, before Verstappen earned his latest victory in the GP and Perez showed good pace to finish on the podium in third.

Ferrari were close to Verstappen in qualifying on Friday afternoon but ultimately the race pace of the Red Bull was blistering in each race, and no one could get near them.

A tough weekend for Mercedes

Mercedes will be looking forward to moving on from this weekend as it was a particularly tough one for them.

Toto Wolff admitted after Sunday's race that, ultimately, the Silver Arrows just could not unlock much performance from their car and they were therefore the fourth-quickest on the road, behind both Ferrari and Aston Martin.

A bit of a reality check of the work that still needs doing by the team to make sure they're fast everywhere, but the hope is at Silverstone they will be on a better footing given the nature of the track there.

McLaren upgrades work a treat

McLaren and Lando Norris will be very happy with the way their weekend played out.

Norris had a little bit of a difficult Sprint but had good pace in both the qualifying sessions and, in the GP, he more than held his own in the mix with the Aston Martin and Mercedes cars, and even diced with a Ferrari at one point, as he ended up finishing fourth thanks to a penalty applied to Carlos Sainz in front.

McLaren brought a lot of new upgrades to Norris' car and were pleased with what they saw from it over the weekend - though stressed a number of factors, like the cooler conditions in Spielberg, may have helped amplify their progress.

Even so, a positive step forward for the team in papaya. READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton calls for significant F1 rule change

Ferrari show improved performance

Ferrari didn't bring as big a set of updates as McLaren did to Austria but they still had a couple of tweaks on their car in their bid to improve their race pace and it seemed as though they worked.

Again, we'll see how they fare at the different tracks to come this month but Charles Leclerc finished in second on merit and Carlos Sainz was also strong, despite seeing Sergio Perez overtake him late on and some time penalties applied to knock him from fourth to sixth.

A positive step forward for Ferrari too, then, and they'll hope for more in the coming weeks.