The 2023 Formula 1 season is underway with Max Verstappen winning the opening race of the campaign on Sunday ahead of Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso.

It was, of course, not the most enthralling opening Grand Prix to a season we have ever seen but there were still some fascinating storylines to emerge over the course of the race, and we're starting now to see some narratives establish themselves ahead of Saudi Arabia in a couple of weeks from now.

Here are five things that caught our eye on Sunday afternoon...

Red Bull in a league of their own

The team from Milton Keynes might have been slapped with some restrictions following the 2021 cost cap ruling but they seem totally unimpeded and very much the team to catch as we start the season.

Max Verstappen ran away and hid whilst Sergio Perez recovered from a sluggish start to eventually take P2 at the end of the race, kicking off the season perfectly for the team.

Aston Martin in great shape

Aston look the real deal in terms of challenging for race podiums this season and, who knows, perhaps even wins at points this year.

A championship tilt might seem a little out of reach this season but with someone like Fernando Alonso behind the wheel anything is possible, with the Spaniard showing in fights with Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton he is starting the season still on top of his game.

Williams deserve huge credit

Williams have felt positive about their new car and the opening weekend of the season showed that that was with good reason.

Qualifying saw Alex Albon get into Q2, with him saying he felt as though he could have got it into Q3 as well, whilst Logan Sargeant was unlucky to go out in Q1 as he set the same time as Lando Norris.

Both cars had good pace during the race and Albon would earn a point for his efforts come the chequered flag, with him saying that the car felt quick and smooth during the Grand Prix - a promising verdict indeed.

Pierre Gasly completes fine recovery drive

Gasly had a below par qualifying with him out in Q1, as he dropped to the back of the grid after his quickest time in the opening qualy session was deleted for a track limits infringement.

Starting P20, he had a lot of work to do but he got the very best out of the Alpine car to earn points on his debut with the team, with them executing a good strategy.

As he said on the radio after the flag, start a bit higher up and they'll be able to bring in a better haul of championship points in the races ahead.

Alfa Romeo under the radar

Speaking to Alfa in the paddock on Sunday ahead of the race, they had a real feeling of optimism that the Grand Prix was a prime opportunity for them to get off to a points-scoring start.

They expected the four teams of Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes and Aston Martin to take the top eight spots but from there it was open season, and with Charles Leclerc retiring an extra spot at the back end of the top ten was on offer.

Step forward, then, Valtteri Bottas who had good race pace in the Alfa to turn 12th on the grid into 8th at the end of the GP - a positive start in what looks set to be a really tight midfield battle.

