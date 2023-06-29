A hectic July in F1 begins this weekend as the Austrian Grand Prix kicks off a run of four races in the next five weeks.

Between now and the summer break, the sport will visit some of the most iconic and recognisable tracks in motorsport, from the Red Bull Ring to Silverstone, and the Hungaroring to Spa-Francorchamps.

It's set to be a busy time, especially with Austria and Belgium hosting Sprint weekends too, but also an exciting one, as seeing F1 cars tackle these old circuits is as good as it gets for fans, and the drivers enjoy the locations too.

As we look ahead to Austria, then, here are five key talking points potentially set to grab the majority of the headlines...

Will Ferrari see further improved race pace?

Ferrari managed to salvage good points on Sunday last time out in Canada after a difficult qualifying session for both cars, and that was down to two factors.

Good race pace, and improvement on their tyre deg issues, combined with the right strategy calls with both cars to make use of that, meant that Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finished fourth and fifth respectively come the chequered flag.

They'll hope that is a sign of things to come for the coming races, but with high speed corners in Austria time will tell just how this circuit is suiting their car.

Will Sergio Perez get the clean weekend he desperately needs?

It feels as though the same thing gets written about Sergio Perez going into every weekend at the moment but after another sub-par result in Canada he desperately needs a clean weekend in Austria - one where he qualifies well and then gets back onto the podium at least - with a Sprint race also needing a good result too.

His title hopes are already dangling by the thinnest of threads and Fernando Alonso is gunning for his P2 in the Aston Martin - the Spaniard said he believes he can beat Checo to second in the championship last time out on Montreal.

Perez needs to respond, then, and, if he can, he can try and build some momentum before the summer break.

What can Williams do?

Alex Albon earned P7 last time out for Williams with a fabulous drive and it was a superb way to finish off a strong weekend.

The Williams upgrades were working well on his car, and the hope that the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve would suit the FW45 came to pass, even if Albon had to defend well in the final stages to keep position.

The Red Bull Ring is a different track in terms of characteristics and so it remains to be seen what the Williams can do around there, but they'll be keen to see that the upgrades they have started to bring will help them at venues where they're perhaps expected to fare not as well.

Can Haas get on top of race pace issues?

A number of teams have the issue of going well on Saturday but struggling for race pace on Sunday and that appears to certainly be the case with Haas.

Nico Hulkenberg put his car on P2 for the Canadian GP - though started P5 thanks to a grid penalty - yet found himself plummeting down the order once the race had got going.

Rain to have its say?

Over the last few rounds, we've seen rain hit to varying degrees.

In Canada, qualifying was a damp affair, whilst we also had rain in the air both in Spain and Monaco before then.

There's rain forecast for the Sprint weekend too in Austria, meanwhile, and that could well add an extra dynamic, particularly with so much on track action that 'matters' from Friday onwards.

Even if we end up with a fully dry weekend, though, we should still get an entertaining race as Austria regularly provides the goods.