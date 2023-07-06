The British Grand Prix is upon us this weekend as F1 makes its latest return to Silverstone.

The sport's spiritual home, Silverstone is one of the most iconic venues in all of motorsport and a packed crowd is expected this weekend as nearly half a million racing fans descend on this corner of England over the next few days.

It should be a cracking Grand Prix event, then, and here are five talking points to look out for as we head into the latest round of the championship...

How will Mercedes' upgrades impact their performance?

Mercedes have got some upgrades on their W14 this weekend and it's going to be fascinating seeing how it potentially picks up their performance.

Austria was a tough weekend for the Silver Arrows, with them unable to find much in the way of pace, but they are hopeful that Silverstone might well provide them with a chance to see an upturn in performance once more.

Certainly, they'll be looking to beat Aston Martin and Ferrari to being Red Bull's closest challengers.

Will McLaren be strong again?

It was hugely positive seeing McLaren back in the mix towards the front in Austria last time out, with Lando Norris making the most out of the upgrades that he had been provided with.

The tweaked MCL60 looked a great deal different to its older versions and there are more upgrades coming this weekend on both Norris' car and Oscar Piastri's.

Silverstone is a different track than Austria and so this should be a good test of just how much of an improvement the team have made with the car.

Where will Ferrari stack up?

Ferrari have had some good race pace in the last couple of events, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz both strong in Austria.

It wasn't enough to stop Max Verstappen winning, of course, but it was enough to give them a positive enough feeling that they are heading in the right direction with their car development.

Leclerc has said this track might expose their remaining weaknesses, so let's see how that plays out.

Could there be a protest?

The summer of British sport has been hit several times by protests from Just Stop Oil and there is natural concern that that might happen this weekend at Silverstone.

Both Wimbledon and The Ashes have seen protests lately, and we saw protestors on the track last year - a hugely dangerous sequence of events.

It seems as though there is genuine worry something is going to happen this weekend, so let's hope that if it does it's at least not on the circuit when cars are running.

Apple to start filming

APX GP are in the paddock this weekend as the Apple production on the F1 film goes up a level.

Brad Pitt and the film crew are on site at Silverstone, and will be filming shots to start putting the piece together.

They have a garage in the pits and are very much becoming part of the furniture this weekend, with more to come over the next few races.