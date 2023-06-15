F1 is back in Montreal this weekend as the Canadian Grand Prix returns for another year.

It's one of the most popular tracks on the calendar and has been on the schedule for decades, with the likes of Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton enjoying great success around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

What should we be looking out for this weekend in Canada, though? Here are five things to keep your eye on...

Can Sergio Perez arrest his slide?

The Spanish GP last time out was an important weekend for Checo as he needed to score well after disappointing in Monaco, but he found himself having to clamber up the field again and eventually finished fourth.

Decent enough points in isolation, but in the context of the championship battle with a Max Verstappen that is building up a serious head of steam, it's clear fourth isn't really going to cut it.

There are 53 points between the pair going into this weekend, and Perez cannot afford to let that gap get any bigger.

Can Mercedes build?

A double podium finish for Mercedes last time out in Spain has really given them a shot in the arm - though they are obviously trying to remain cautious about what is to come.

The Circuit de Barcelona Catalunya clearly suited their new-look W14 but, at the same time, there's hope that the tracks on the horizon are also going to allow them to put in positive results.

They're not close to Red Bull just yet, but if they can try and break away from Aston Martin and Ferrari in the coming weeks that will be a real sign of progress.

Can Alpine keep up their form?

There are just two teams that have finished with both cars in the points in the last three races and one of those is Alpine.

They've certainly found a bit more consistency in recent races and it is clear that the car is a decent one, which Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly seem to be positive about.

With a large French-speaking contingent here in Montreal, they're going to be eager to try and put on a show and deliver another good result.

More Montreal success for Alfa Romeo?

In 2022, Alfa Romeo scored a double points finish in Canada and they would certainly like a repeat of that.

The team have struggled this season so far but felt as though they made a bit of progress with the car last time out in Spain, with Zhou Guanyu showing good race pace to climb into the points after starting outside the top ten.

That, combined with a track they went well at last year, could be a recipe for success this weekend for the team.

A better track for Williams?

Listening to what the likes of Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant have to say going into this weekend, there's hope that the Williams car is going to be a little more suited to the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve than to recent venues that we have visited.

The car likes tracks with plenty of opportunity to be on full throttle and there are several sections on the track in Montreal where that is possible.

Hopefully for Williams, they will be able to be a bit closer to the midfield pack over the course of this weekend.