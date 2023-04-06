F1 expert Billy Monger believes Fernando Alonso is in a 'perfect position' at Aston Martin, with the Spaniard enjoying a fine start to the 2023 campaign.

Aston Martin have very much been the surprise package of the season so far with them making a huge leap in performance from where they were at the end of 2022.

Indeed, they're firmly in the mix to be labelled 'best of the rest' behind Red Bull, and Fernando Alonso is spearheading the charge with him securing three podiums from the first three races of the campaign.

READ MORE: Martin Brundle offers analysis on Max Verstappen's threat to quit F1

Many would like to see Fernando get back on the top step and to even challenge for the title once more, and Monger believes that the Spaniard is in a perfect position to really enjoy his racing and potentially pick up a win or two this season at least.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said:

"I've been impressed with Fernando's hunger. I think that's one thing that any F1 fan can see from a mile off is that that man is as hungry as I think I've ever seen him to be competitive, and now he's got that potential of a race winning car.

"I think we are seeing the best of him right now in a chilled way as well.

"I think he's almost in a perfect position with Red Bull being as quick as they are, but he's got the best package to challenge it. Because I think if he really did have a car that was on the same playing field as Red Bull, then maybe some cracks would emerge when he's actually fully immersed in a title battle, but he's not in that at the minute - he knows that third place is sort of where he's going to end up.

"I think he has got the potential for a race win or two this season. In terms of future predictions about winning another world championship, it's so hard to say because you wouldn't have predicted Mercedes to be where they are after the last six years they had before the last year and a half.

"So I think, to try and sit here and go, ‘Okay, Aston Martin have done well over this winter, that means they'll do well over next winter, or they will have a championship winning car,’ it's just a bit of a punt, really.

READ MORE: Martin Brundle issues his verdict on touted F1 Sprint changes

"But I think in terms of just looking at Fernando himself, I think he's still capable of winning the world championship. Whether he gets the car or not that's the question."

Monger and fellow racer Johnny Herbert have recently launched a new podcast together called 'Lift The Lid.' You can subscribe to it here via your favourite podcast platform.